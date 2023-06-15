SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Parks and Recreation is teaming up with the curators at the Smith-Appleby House for the Summer Music Series featuring family-friendly performances and light refreshments on the grounds of the historic home.
Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Laura Field-Swallow and Historical Society of Smithfield President Michelle Veader worked together to organize the events, which are bookended by the Smithfield Food Truck Series.
Field-Swallow began her new position last year, which focuses on bringing more recreational programming to Smithfield, and said she wanted to purposely create something a little more “low-key” than the food truck events. What she came up with was a concert series to be enjoyed on the picturesque property at Smith-Appleby.
“The property is unbelievable. You come here and you want to stay for a while,” Field-Swallow said.
Musicians include jazz, blues, country, folk, Irish and more. Though the event is free, donations to the Smith-Appleby house are encouraged. Veader said the Smith-Appleby House, which is privately owned, needs to be protected and preserved for Smithfield residents.
Veader said the house, which she suspects was built around 1700-1701, is a piece of Smithfield history. She said the house needs repairs to the cedar siding and was estimated at $180,000 for historically accurate work. Inviting people to the grounds to enjoy music may bring a resurgence of interest in the property, she said.
“Smithfield is a great community. It’s an honor to have this concert series here on this property,” she said.
Field-Swallow said the series is getting positive feedback online. She said while food truck events are excellent and enjoyed throughout town, sometimes people prefer quieter events. Field-Swallow said people can bring a picnic or snacks while enjoying music outdoors.
Guests should bring chairs or blankets, but pets are not allowed during the concert series. The Smith-Appleby House and property features rolling grassy fields, a small stream, a walking trail, and flower beds on the shore of Georgiaville Pond. There are bathrooms on the premises.
Veader will also give brief tours of the home. It is private property, Veader said, but people are welcome if they are respectful.
“Then, hopefully, they’ll come back,” she said.
Veader and other Smith-Appleby volunteers will serve light refreshments, popsicles and snacks, and will open the gift shop for the events. She said she is excited to sell water squirt guns at the event to allow children to play with and fill using the streams on-site.
“I think that will be so much fun for kids to run around and stay occupied filling squirt guns in the stream,” she said.
Veader’s mother is putting up two hand-made quilts for a raffle to help raise money for the home, and there will be other items available for sale and raffle. Raffle items will vary each night, she said.
Field-Swallow and Veader emphasized that there is absolutely no smoking allowed at the property.
Navigant Credit Union is sponsoring the event, which sends a statement, said company representatives that they are committed to making Smithfield the best place to live, work and play for residents.
“We have a profound appreciation for the communities we serve, and with that appreciation comes a deep sense of commitment whenever and wherever we can. Helping bring the Summer Concert Series to Smithfield is just one of the ways we say thank you for making us part of the community,” they said in a statement.
Navigant will have a booth at the event giving out free items, Field-Swallow said.
All performances begin at 6 p.m. on the Smith-Appleby House grounds, 220 Stillwater Road. Performances include Jazz in the Air on June 20, Nick Bosse on June 27, Bank of Ireland on July 11, Lainey Dionne on July 18, Atwater-Donnelly on July 25, Paper Moon Jazz Band on Aug. 1, and Ocean State Ramblers on Aug. 8.
There is plenty of parking on-site, and people may also park on the road.
“It’s a great date night, great family night, a great event to wind back and enjoy one of Smithfield’s great features,” Field-Swallow said.
