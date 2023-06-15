CUMBERLAND – Summer will have a new but familiar look in Cumberland, where the Town Council has approved three event licenses for major events.
At its June 7 meeting, the council approved an application from the Parks and Recreation Department for a special event entertainment license to run the new Cumberland Community Celebration, a stand-in event planned in place of this year’s canceled CumberlandFest at Diamond Hill Park. It would be held on Aug. 5, with a rain date of Aug. 6.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley told the council that the event came about through conversations with Mayor Jeff Mutter as CumberlandFest was canceled. Still in the early planning stages, the idea is to have plenty of food trucks and vendors, with commitments already from both types, and police, fire and EMS personnel helping to run various games and other offerings, he said, including bouncy houses and cornhole. They are also hoping to launch fireworks that evening, he added.
Council President Mike Kinch asked if there will be a gate fee, similar to CumberlandFest, but Crawley said no, they are just looking for this to be an event for the town to show off the work being done at the park, including a revamped stage and pond area (the council also moved forward with plans for a new pump track at the park).
The council also approved a special event entertainment license for Cumberland Parks and Recreation Independence Day fireworks, an event at Tucker Field on July 3 (rain date July 8), as well as a special event entertainment license to the Arnold Mills Parade Association for the Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade.
