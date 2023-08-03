CUMBERLAND – Maintenance tree trimming in certain areas this summer was designed to target three key electric feeders.
Lori Spangler, manager of external affairs for Rhode Island Energy, sent Mayor Jeff Mutter a synopsis stating that Rhode Island Energy is being a bit more aggressive with trimming and cutting in an effort to reduce outages. Feeders transmit electricity from substations to various distribution points.
• One feeder targeted this summer in Cumberland covers the area of Bear Hill Road running to Angell Road and then a portion of George Washington Highway into Lincoln;
• One feeder covers an area centered on West Wrentham Road and heading north toward Woonsocket;
• And one area in the northeast section of town starts on Diamond Hill Road north of Route 295 and expands outward, covering much of Nate Whipple Highway as well and almost reaching Wrentham.
Spangler said Rhode Island Energy Forestry gave Public Works Director Joe Duarte the heads-up that they were coming to town. Most feeders, she told Mutter, are located in public ways, and some go through private property via easements.
High-growing bushes or arborvitaes that have the potential to grow into the lines are likely to get cut down versus trimmed now, she said.
They use door hangers and inform customers before they cut anything they have customarily trimmed in the past in an easement, she added. If RI Energy owns the property outright, she said they will fully clear it.
As reported by The Breeze three years ago, the area of Bear Hill Road and Angell Road, as well as parts of north Cumberland, traditionally see the highest number of power outages.
The town is also making efforts this year at managing its trees. They are working with the Davey Resource Group with help from a grant, said Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens this week. Certified arborists with supervisors are now assessing the condition of trees in Valley Falls, Lonsdale, Ashton and Berkeley, he said, with some 2,000 trees to be part of a new inventory.
Stevens said he accompanied the work to assess some trees on Broad Street, and though they’re Rhode Island Department of Transportation trees, they’ll still inventory them. He said he was struck by the odd nature of a tree that he saw near the Blackstone River off Meeting Street, one that’s been cut to avoid interfering with power lines, but with a few large branches that go way into the interior and drop to the property line, “like a little jungle.” He said the tree should really be limbed as part of the town’s efforts to more actively manage the health of trees.
Taking inventory in this way provides the town with the chance to be more proactive, said Stevens, especially with trees that have imminent issues and could potentially impact public safety.
Working with the new tree warden, the town could determine a certain number of trees that need to be taken care of at any given time by the Department of Public Works.
