LINCOLN – Charcoal drawings and watercolor paintings of sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, fill the halls of the Lincoln Senior Center. Some are in vases, others are shown growing in the wild, and all paying silent homage to the country as Russia invades its borders.
The sunflower, or “soniashnyk,” has become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance and solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian attack.
The gallery of sunflowers at the Lincoln Senior Center is a special sign for LSC member Inna Yerukhimovich, who was born and raised in Ukraine. She still retains her accent, along with her memories of her home country and her family’s journey to the United States.
Yerukhimovich lived for 45 years in the Kharkiv Oblast, a province directly bordering Russia to the north.
“We had a great problem: our nationality,” she said, of living in Ukraine during the Soviet Union’s rule. Further, food and medicine was scarce. Yerukhimovich’s son had been diagnosed with diabetes at age 2, and the family was struggling to find insulin and equipment to measure his blood sugar levels.
“Nothing was there,” she said. “His health was the most important reason we left.”
The family came to America as Jewish refugees in 1991.
“The Soviet Union collapsed the same day we came to the country,” she said.
Yerukhimovich, her husband, their two sons, and two parents were aided by Jewish Family Services.
She remembers staying in the airport hotel for the first few days, and her surprise at the amenities.
“We’d never seen such food,” she said.
“For four months, we were supplied with everything, medicine, furniture, an apartment … they gave us an apartment on the Blackstone Boulevard,” she said with a smile. “Hillside Avenue, just near Hope Street.”
Within 10 months of their arrival, her husband was working as a full-time engineer. She studied English at the JCC, and then English and computers at Rhode Island College.
She also remembers her parents walking several miles to the JCC to learn English, despite both being handicapped and using a cane. Her mother had been wounded during a battle in Kharkiv in 1942, losing her leg.
“Yesterday they were bombing the city of Izium,” she said. “That’s about 50 miles from my home. It’s very sad.”
Though most of her family has left Ukraine, Yerukhimovich said she still has many close friends in Kharkiv, which is roughly an hour drive from the Russian border.
Rhode Island is Yerukhimovich’s home now, but she said part of her heart will always be with Ukraine. Her sunflower charcoal piece hangs at the Lincoln Senior Center among many others done by fellow members of the LSC charcoal and pastel group led by Nancy Curry.
