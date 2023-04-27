PROVIDENCE – For eight years, Jeremy Dubois has helped nice, fun people of Rhode Island get together to play games and make friends as part of the Super Fun Activities Club.
The SFAC began in 2015 on the idea of gathering people together who want to play games, but not too seriously. Dubois said in the beginning, it took a while for the SFAC to catch on.
Now, he schedules around 1,300 players across nearly a dozen sports for two-month leagues. During the spring, he tries to schedule as many outdoor sports as possible, including softball, flag football, volleyball, ultimate Frisbee, dodgeball, pickleball, kickball and more.
“For me, it was much more about creating a fun, healthy lifestyle. My only goals were to meet fun, cool people and to play games,” he said.
Dubois calls his role at the SFAC the “social entrepreneur.” A real estate manager by day, he said he simply has the talent to handle sports scheduling.
He said he wanted to bring fun people together, and that was all he had in mind to start. He said he’s happy to say that the SFAC took off, with members who have made friends, made business connections, and even met and had children together.
“It’s very important for me to distinguish that there are people who take sports seriously and there are places they can go. The Super Fun Activities Club suits a specific need for our society,” Dubois said.
That’s not to say people don’t play to win, he said. Some SFAC players are former semi-professional athletes, others played in college, and still others are trying out a new sport.
“We have some who are good at sports. They’re just not jerks,” he said.
To hammer in the “we’re here for a good time” point, Dubois said the SFAC mascot is a rubber duck.
“It’s for fun people only,” he emphasized again.
Players sign up for a league that will have a weekly game for two months. Each night is a separate league and games play mostly in northern Rhode Island in Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield and other communities.
Many meet on Sunday in Pawtucket, where Dubois rents out a field for five outdoor sports games to play at once. He calls this “Sunday Funday,” which often sees around 400 people. The day’s activities include playing sports, but also people getting together to play cornhole, grill, relax and have fun.
Dubois keeps sign-up costs low so anyone can access the leagues. He said he is only gaining the money for field rental costs, t-shirts, equipment and advertising. Advertising is important for Dubois as it helps get new members to fill out rosters. He said joining a league costs anywhere between $7 and $8 per week.
When signing up, players can join as a single or together in a group. Some couples like to play volleyball together, but do not have enough people to fill out a team.
“We can fill that out for them and give them other teams to play against,” Dubois said.
Some families play, or parents bring their children along to watch them play. With the stressful world, he said it is cool to see kids witness healthy adults laughing and dancing.
Of course, Dubois said the SFAC will also host “one-off” social events such as beach parties or a bar crawl.
“It’s been a really cool ride to watch it continue to grow. I have a very, very fun life,” he said.
