PAWTUCKET – The all-important search for the city’s new head of schools, previously whittled down to two and then pushed back to four, has been cut in half again.
The School Committee was set to meet Tuesday, June 6, to discuss the merits of the two candidates, Patricia Royal and Alexandra Montes-McNeil.
Royal was in the original top four, but not the final two, before the School Committee decided to call all four of the top candidates back two weeks ago, while Montes-McNeil was in the top two.
A second person in the original top pairing with Montes-McNeil, Thomas Aubin, superintendent of schools in Westport, Mass., declined an invitation to return to speak to the committee as part of an expanded field, while a fourth candidate who did not previously receive any votes to move forward, also declined, according to School Committee Chairperson Jim Chellel.
At a May 25 meeting, school board and search subcommittee member Marsha Fernandes made a motion to bring all four top candidates back, saying she didn’t see either Montes-McNeil or the other top-two candidate as the right fit.
Chellel said Monday that Montes-McNeil, current assistant superintendent in Needham, Mass., is impressive.
“She caught my attention,” he said.
He said he also loves what Royal, currently assistant superintendent of elementary schools in Providence, brings to the table, with a similar urban work background to what she would experience in Pawtucket. Though Montes-McNeil’s recent experience hasn’t been with a similar demographic, he said, her previous experience as instructional superintendent for Boston schools did give her similar experiences.
“I love both candidates,” he said.
Chellel said he was torn over the motion late last month from Fernandes to call back four candidates, knowing the work that subcommittee members led by Erin Dube had done to narrow the field to two finalists, but ultimately members have every right to ask anyone back that they’d like to.
Chellel said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that he didn’t expect a vote on a final selection, saying he intentionally kept both open session candidate interviews and subsequent closed session discussion of qualifications as discussions only without a vote. He explained that Tuesday was going to be the first time five members of the committee had the chance to hear directly from the two remaining finalists, and he didn’t feel it was fair to ask them to make a decision after a half-hour of listening. He said he’s hoping they also watch the interviews and read the transcripts from when the search subcommittee previously interviewed the candidates.
The School Committee is seeking a replacement for former Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, who went on paid medical leave late last year after the committee declined to renew her contract in a narrow decision.
