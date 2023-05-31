PAWTUCKET – On May 25, Pawtucket School Committee member Erin Dube presented two finalists for the vacant role of superintendent to the rest of the school board, but the committee appears headed back almost to the drawing board.
During the meeting, Dube suggested for the two candidates to visit and meet with those in the district, but committee member Marsha Fernandes interjected with a motion to bring back to the top four candidates for consideration.
“I just don’t see either of these two candidates as being superintendent,” Fernandes said. Her motion was backed by others, and Dube said she didn’t support the motion given the time and effort it took for the superintendent subcommittee to narrow down the field.
To give the committee more context on the process for selecting the candidates, Dube explained how the search started with 33 candidates, none of them internal applicants, and was narrowed to 11. The 11 candidates were then trimmed to five for interviews, with one of those five withdrawing before they were interviewed.
The remaining four were then interviewed in open session and narrowed down to the last two. Dube said the two candidates who were eliminated were already notified that they weren’t recommended for further consideration. But Fernandes and others persisted, requesting for the eliminated two to be brought back with the final two.
The top four candidates for the vacant role will be invited to attend the next school board meeting in June and will be asked some clarifying questions about their vision for Pawtucket moving forward. Prior to attending the meeting, the committee will ask the candidates to prepare a 90-day vision for Pawtucket. Each candidate will also be given 30 minutes to interview.
As reported by The Breeze on May 17, the remaining two candidates were selected by the superintendent subcommittee for their potential as collaborative leaders, their past experience, ability to communicate, and leadership style.
As mentioned previously by Dube, the decision on who to hire to replace departed Supt. Cheryl McWilliams rests on the seven-person school board, which will be making the final decision.
