PAWTUCKET – Supt. Cheryl McWilliams went on medical leave starting on Monday of this week, with no declared return date in her memo to School Department staff.
McWilliams, as an addendum to a memo over the weekend thanking staff for their hard work and saying she hoped recent professional development days were beneficial to them, told them that she will be out and Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi would be filling the position in her absence. She then wished staff a wonderful, happy and healthy holiday season.
McWilliams could not be reached for comment this week.
School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube said she received the notice from McWilliams about an hour before she sent it to everyone else. She said it was the only notice received, and she was not informed of how long McWilliams will be out. From her understanding, McWilliams will be working with human resources staff on details, Dube said.
“It’s important for people to prioritize their health, and for us to respect her privacy at this time with her health,” she said.
The School Committee voted 5-2 in late September not to extend the superintendent’s contract beyond June of 2023, but Dube at the time left the door open to considering an extension again with a new committee starting in January.
Member Jay Charbonneau, one of two votes in favor of the extension, citing academic improvements in the district under McWilliams, said then that any suggestion that a future reversal might be made wasn’t being truthful with residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.