PAWTUCKET – Supt. Cheryl McWilliams went on medical leave starting on Monday of this week, with no declared return date in her memo to School Department staff.

McWilliams, as an addendum to a memo over the weekend thanking staff for their hard work and saying she hoped recent professional development days were beneficial to them, told them that she will be out and Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi would be filling the position in her absence. She then wished staff a wonderful, happy and healthy holiday season.

