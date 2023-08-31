CUMBERLAND – Happy with the job that Supt. Philip Thornton has done in his return to Cumberland, School Committee members have tacked on two years to his contract, extending him through June 30, 2026.
The original three-year deal was to run from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.
Among Thornton’s job duties are to oversee the care and management of school facilities and equipment; administrative responsibilities for the school system, including acting on emergency matters; to recommend policies governing curriculum, courses, textbooks and transportation; and to appoint personnel, among others.
“I am very happy to be able to continue on as a member of the leadership team here in Cumberland,” said Thornton in a statement to The Breeze. “This is truly an exciting time in the District with student enrollment and student achievement on the rise and with several comprehensive school building projects in the works.”
Thornton’s pay for the school year starting now is $182,283, and pay for the next two years will be negotiated as they come. He also receives an advanced lane stipend for a doctorate degree of $5,000.
Thornton receives his pay raise as well as adjustments in vacation and sick time in line with what other school employees are receiving, according to School Committee member Mark Fiorillo.
His contract includes 10 sick days and three personal days, with sick days accumulating up to 100.
He receives 25 days of paid vacation, with five unused vacation days able to be cashed out. He also gets a $375 monthly stipend for travel expenses, as well as a $5,000 expense reimbursement for travel and expenses related to his professional work, as well as a cell phone for district business.
The Breeze reported in April 2021 that Thornton, the former four-year Cumberland superintendent who left for the same role in Warwick in 2015, had been rehired after a lengthy search to find Supt. Bob Mitchell’s replacement among 17 candidates.
