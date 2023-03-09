SMITHFIELD – John Walmsley didn’t feel all that lucky when he received his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, but looking back now, he realizes just how lucky he was.
Because the tumor on his pancreas was at the head of the organ instead of the tail, as most are, it squeezed the bile duct and he turned yellow, alerted that something was wrong. For many, the tumor continues to grow at the tail of the pancreas with no alert as to what’s happening.
The numbers of pancreatic cancer aren’t good, says Walmsley, but there are more survivors than one might think.
“It’s possible to beat the doggone thing,” he said.
Walmsley, a Cumberland resident, is now eight years cancer free, when most people with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis don’t make it past a year because of the disease’s sneakiness.
Originally diagnosed with Stage 2B cancer, he wouldn’t have survived without the Whipple procedure, surgery to remove the head of the pancreas, but that messes up the intestines and stomach permanently.
Talking to the doctors and asking “why me,” based on his overall good health, Walmsley said the top reason is bad luck.
Walmsley and Kevin Sullivan, a one-year cancer survivor from Warren who is not out of the woods just yet, will hold a pancreatic cancer fundraiser this Saturday, March 11, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Smithfield, 326 Farnum Pike. There will be live music, dancing, raffle prices, a silent auction, two food trucks, and “wonderful, generous people helping to make this a huge success,” says Walmsley.
Walmsley and Sullivan and their families are running the show, wanting to do something together to raise money to help others. They expect up to 350 people to attend Saturday’s event. Walmsley said he’s so grateful to all of the generous people who have helped out with raffle items and other aspects of the event.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, with a survival rate of only 12 percent. Though paltry, that rate is much better than it was eight years ago when it was 5 percent, said Walmsley.
“The survival rate is creeping up slowly, but we need to push it along a little faster,” he said.
All money collected by “Team Walmsley-Sullivan” will go to PANCAN, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which funds research, clinical trials, patient services, and more.
PANCAN is the largest pancreatic cancer research organization in the country. Call 877-272-6226 or go to PANCAN.ORG for more on their services.
Event info can be found on Facebook at Walmsley events, by calling 401-333-6264, or Google PURPLESTRIDE RI 2023 and donate online. Search for “Team Walmsley-Sullivan.”
Walmsley and Sullivan are thanking Linda Mallory, Kristen Sullivan and Pat Sullivan, as well as sponsors and those who have donated raffle prices, silent auction gifts, or sponsorships.
