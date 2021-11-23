NORTH PROVIDENCE – Former Town Council candidate and current Historic District Commission member Ruth Bucci says she never would have voted for a $75 million bond to build two new schools if she had known that the town would eventually use some of the money to build a new artificial turf field.
Bucci, in a letter to the editor this week which she copied to town and school officials, said the people who previously signed her petition against the artificial field, like her citing concerns over suspected health risks from such fields, likely feel the same way.
“Artificial turf is something that I have been fighting against for several years,” she told The Breeze. “I oppose artificial turf because of concerns for health, the environment, and financial considerations.”
She said she was surprised this month to read in The Breeze that Mayor Charles Lombardi planned to use remaining funds for that purpose.
Asked to respond this week, Lombardi said the town didn’t know there would be funds remaining from the bond, so therefore wasn’t originally planning to do the field project with the money borrowed for new elementary schools.
“She wouldn’t have voted for the two new elementary schools, is that what she’s saying?” he said.
After checking with financial experts, it was clear that the best option was to expend the remaining funds from the $75 million bond for school use, said the mayor.
“Being that there was a groundswell of support to rebuild the high school field, we thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. “I’m disappointed that we would have had one less vote for the bond. I thought maybe she would be saying they did a great job having $4 million leftover.”
The Breeze reported earlier this month that the town had signed a $3.2 million agreement with RAD Sports to create a new synthetic turf football field and expanded stands and related amenities behind the high school, using money that wasn’t spent on a previous school bond to complete a new McGuire Elementary School and Stephen Olney Elementary School. The field would replace a natural grass facility that has been deteriorating badly for decades.
Lombardi said this week that he’s very comfortable with the past work done by RAD and that this type of playing surface, used at numerous other facilities previously, does not pose a risk to children. This is not the crumb rubber that previously caused concern nationwide after suggestions of a link to cancer in youth who played on it, he said.
Bucci says it’s wrong allow any building funds to be used for artificial turf without voter approval, and she’s urging other residents to voice their disapproval as well.
“Many people of North Providence signed a petition against artificial turf several years ago,” she said.
“The petition was presented to the mayor, School Committee and Town Council. The petitioners asked that real grass be installed at the high school.
“The harms of artificial turf are well-documented.”
