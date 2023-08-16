PAWTUCKET – Two years after the Taft Street Community Garden was moved to its new location behind Varieur Elementary School, volunteers say fresh digs made necessary with the planning of a future soccer stadium have been beneficial in almost every way.
The one drawback to this point, they told The Breeze, is that not enough people are aware of this valuable community resource and the free vegetables that are available to them if they simply stop by.
“We just don’t feel people know about it,” said Pat Kinghorn, operations manager at the garden.
They add that they’re also always looking for volunteers to help in any way and for however many hours they can as they continue the mission started back in 2016 with the formation of the garden on Taft Street.
“You don’t have to make a season-long commitment,” said Kinghorn. “Come, work, and go home with some vegetables.”
Kinghorn said the plan for the garden is refined each year as they learn what to do and not to do, and what grows well and doesn’t grow well on their site.
Signs on the gates offer information in English, Spanish and Portuguese, making it clear that this is intended to be a resource to be enjoyed by all.
Wednesday picking time for the public is 4:30 p.m., while Sunday, for the time being, is 4 p.m. Along the outside of the garden are many of the same offerings found in the garden, intended to be a “microcosm” of the larger facility and available for people to stop by and pick anytime.
People might be surprised at what they can find here and what they’ll discover, said Kinghorn, with experienced gardener volunteers sharing what they’ve learned.
The move to behind Varieur has opened up all kinds of opportunities for partnerships with students and teachers, said volunteer Jane Arnold, with student artwork displayed prominently on the fence beneath the garden’s main shelter, which was designed to capture rain for four rain barrels at each corner.
Arnold brought along her husband, Bob, to pick some of the many thousands of cherry tomatoes that will come out of the garden this year. People here volunteer as they’re able, she said, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how many volunteers they have.
Last Friday, volunteers discovered that their dirt pile outside of the garden had been completely taken over by large weeds, so they quickly got to work pulling them out. Several then started spreading a new layer of wood chips, donated by local tree companies, inside the garden.
Planting happens for three seasons, said Kinghorn, but it’s really amazing to see how some plants, such as kale, can survive all year.
“It would take an atomic bomb to kill kale,” said Kinghorn, laughing.
There are 18 grow beds, including a medicinal herb bed, two perennial beds, a cooking herb bed, and a berry bed, among others. To give an idea just how much can be found within the gates, there are 18 different varieties of cucumber within the garden.
“We cater to what people like,” said Kinghorn. “We have a lot of food available for people.
The Taft Street Community Garden is funded through a number of grants, said Kinghorn and Arnold, and everything is weighed and tracked as it is harvested.
Dimeo Construction, which was responsible for the relocation of the garden two years ago as part of the successful approvals for the stadium, has been so helpful, they said, especially Frank Reynolds of the Dimeo Employee Charitable Fund for designing and advocating for the garden.
“The garden thanks Frank Reynolds for his vision and the Dimeo Employee Charitable Fund for their construction effort,” states a sign on the garden shelter.
Being in the location behind the school has opened up partnerships with teachers, said Arnold, including former Varieur art teacher Karen Elias-Clavet having her students create the garden art, and Shea High School science teacher Patricia Pezza bringing her class for some outdoor learning.
Their community partnerships include purchasing seedlings from the Southside Community Land Trust.
Fall plantings will include lettuce, radishes, chard, and kale.
There is so much information to absorb here if someone wants to take the time to learn, said Kinghorn, with volunteers sharing what they’ve learned along the way. There are all sorts of interesting tidbits around each corner, such as the melon seeds that had been kept in a volunteer’s freezer for 40 years but still sprouted and produced fruit.
Kinghorn said their approach is all about forgiving mistakes, learning by doing, and leveraging what they have. One plant they thought would do well but have decided won’t be back next year after several failed attempts is gourds, she said.
Volunteers find the garden in many different ways. Pawtucket resident David Gomez, who lives across the city off Newport Avenue, said he did a simple Google search in February about local community gardens and found this one, emailing Kinghorn about opportunities that might be available.
For more on the Taft Street Community Garden, including volunteer opportunities, find them on Facebook or email taftstcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
