SMITHFIELD/SCITUATE – Teamsters Local 251 representative Matthew Taibi says new union contracts may create a more competitive job market for bus drivers and monitors in short-staffed Smithfield, which sees elementary school buses not staffed with monitors.
Taibi, a Smithfield resident, said he has concerns about bringing his school-aged children to the bus stop knowing that the elementary school bus is not staffed with a monitor. He said last week’s ratifying of a contract with Durham School Services will also ensure more drivers and monitors remain with the company.
As Taibi sees it, bus drivers and monitors are important jobs that need to be filled for children’s safety, and workers deserve to be treated and paid as essential employees.
In his words, the new contract, with better pay and guaranteed hours, makes it more appealing to get into the job, which he said can be difficult due to its part-time nature, split shifts, and in a lot of cases, low pay.
Employers are facing a highly competitive and understaffed workforce, Taibi said, and workers are exercising their rights to pick what they want to do, and if they can improve their salary, they will.
When bargaining started in late 2020, Taibi said Smithfield had a staff of 43 drivers and monitors. Currently, he said, it is operating with 32 employees.
“There are definitely runs that do not have monitors on them. I’m seeing no monitor, I don’t like it,” Taibi said.
Smithfield and Scituate bus drivers and monitors ratified agreements last week with their districts after both decided to unionize in November 2020.
Taibi said unionizing is about empowering workers to have a voice and earn prevailing wages and benefits such as health and guaranteed hours.
Taibi said Smithfield’s contract with Durham School Services is based on other Rhode Island models and is effective for the next three and a half years. The contract will provide strong job protection and improvements including wage increases, company retirement contributions, better health benefits, bonuses, safety upgrades, job longevity, job protections, seniority guarantees and just-cause disciplinary procedures.
Smithfield bus drivers and monitors are eligible to receive a 24 to 27 percent increase over the next three years, equating to around a $4-$5 increase in total.
This first contract shows clearly the value of workers coming together to bargain to improve their working conditions, Taibi said.
Drivers and monitors requested a guarantee of 180 days of paid work using American Rescue Plan Act funds, Taibi said.
“School bus workers have been demanding fair treatment throughout the state. Additional public funding is still necessary to address the short staffing at this location and structural issues in the industry,” he added.
A new contract for Scituate monitors and rivers with First Student also means improvements in wages, job security, benefits, guaranteed hours, and more. Scituate employees will also see up to a $5.50 hourly pay increase over four years, Taibi said.
He applauded both Scituate and Smithfield workers for practicing strike demonstrations to prove their ability to exercise their rights.
“These workers are part of a grassroots movement of school bus workers who are demanding that they be respected for the essential work they do for communities throughout the state and compensated accordingly,” he said.
