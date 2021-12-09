SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Classic Cars and Auto Sales, now open at 278 Douglas Pike, has more than 19 classic cars, from a 1931 Ford Model T pickup, a 1976 Porsche 912E, to 1960s era Ford Mustangs, and 1980s and 1990s models of Jeeps and Broncos.
General Manager Dave Maurice has been in the classic car business for decades and said that he and the owner, David MacDonald of MacDonald Douglas Realty, buy and sell “the best classic cars around.”
Maurice said he “runs the whole show,” focusing on purchasing and selling quality used cars while MacDonald travels to make purchases.
Maurice said he came out of retirement and joined the business to help the business’s owner realize a dream of running a classic car dealership featuring car shows and eventually a classic car showroom.
Classics run from vintage vehicles from the early car days up to classic cars from the 1970s and 1980s. When looking at a car, Maurice said he and MacDonald look for specific things, such as rust, the body and frame, past owners, possible customizations, and where it was stored.
“We don’t want them souped up. Then it’s not called a classic car,” Maurice said.
Cars are then priced for their value while factoring in work the dealership put into it or repairs a buyer may need to invest in the car. For example, Maurice said he has a 1966 Mustang in need of a paint job, priced at $14,000.
“You want to find a guy who wants to get a hobby car and fix it up, put it in a garage and restore it,” Maurice said.
Maurice said selling other used cars helps the company survive where it wouldn’t otherwise selling only classic cars. It remains hard to find classics, as many people don’t want to part with them, he said.
The current market is a seller’s market, he explained, due to the 2020-2021 global chip, and used cars remain at a premium. Classic cars move off the lot a little more slowly, typically sold to someone looking for a specific model.
“I think he’s going to do very well here. We’ve gotten good reviews, positive feedback through word of mouth,” Maurice said.
Smithfield Classic Cars will hold its first car show next March, featuring food, drinks, entertainment and classic cars. Maurice said to check www.smithfieldclassiccars.com for more details.
Contact Smithfield Classic Cars at 401-227-9548 or Maurice on his cell phone at 401-480-6700.
