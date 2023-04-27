Northern Rhode Island has an abundance of great ingredients for drinks, and sometimes one just needs to know where to look to find them.
As a life-long Rhode Islander, a full-time staff writer and a part-time bartender, I decided to concoct some fun spring drinks for Breeze readers using local liquor, soda, lemonade, coffee and honey.
A special thank you to Alyssa Gervais, who helped me come up with these recipe concepts and testing.
The Booze
Rhodium Rhode Island Spirits is owned by Cathy Plourde and Kara Larson, and is currently the only LGBTQ+ owned distillery in New England. Located in Pawtucket, Rhodium is open for tastings or to purchase their liquor. Their extensive collection of spirits includes vodka, gin, grapefruitcello and more. In the recipes below, I used their RI Red Vodka, a cranberry flavored vodka, and their Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka, which features coffee that is sourced and roasted by Down East Coffee Roasters, also located in Pawtucket, as well as black walnut foraged along city streets. Rhodium liquors can be found at liquor stores around the state.
White Dog Distilling is a microbrewery in Pawtucket. In 2016, Carlo Catucci, Alecia Catucci, Vin Greene and Eric Sylvestre, AKA “The Pack” founded White Dog Distilling. White Dog features both dark liquor and clear liquor, and has a wide variety of options. They make spiced rum, whiskey and moonshine just to name a few. In a recipe below, the Puppy Bourbon is featured. White Dog Distilling liquors are only available at their store.
The Mixers
Autocrat Coffee Syrup is a staple in most any Rhode Islander’s home. Their factory is located in Lincoln, but their product is available at almost every grocery store in the state.
For the White Rhody, which uses coffee, readers have a great selection of local coffee roasters to choose from, like Down East in Pawtucket or New Harvest in Providence. Don’t feel like buying a whole bag of coffee beans? Stop into WeRoast in Lincoln, Dave’s Coffee in Providence or Nitrobar in Providence. There you can get a small black coffee to use in the recipe.
Also in my White Rhody is cream from Wright’s Dairy Farm. This North Smithfield establishment has fresh cream, ice cream and pastries. They care for and milk their cows, then pasteurize and bottle the milk on their own farm.
Summer after summer, Del’s Lemonade is a quintessential Rhode Island beverage. Though they’re best known for their iconic frozen lemonade, Del’s also offers traditional lemonade, which they bottle and sell at grocery stores. Although it’s not as well-known as its icy counterpart, the regular Del’s is just as tasty, and much easier to store at home.
Yacht Club Soda, the official soda of Rhode Island, has been around for 108 years. Yacht Club makes all kinds of soda from a classic cola to grape soda, root beer, lemon soda, blue raspberry and many more. Yacht Club also makes seltzers in flavors like peach and grapefruit. In the recipes below, original seltzer and ginger beer are used. One of the mocktails includes either strawberry soda or pineapple soda depending on your preference. All of these are available at Yacht Club’s store in North Providence.
To try out these local ingredients, here are some of the recipes we came up with and sampled.
Spring in the Valley Strawberry Mule
1.5 oz Rhodium Rhode Island Red Vodka
.5 oz lime juice
2 muddled strawberries
Top with Yacht Club ginger beer
Add the Rhodium Cranberry Vodka and lime juice to a glass. Add in 2 medium sized strawberries and muddle until strawberries are completely broken down. Stir well. Add ice and top with ginger beer, about 4 ounces.
Breezy Bourbon Smash
2 oz White Dog Puppy Bourbon
10 blueberries
1.5 oz Del’s lemonade
3 mint leaves
Add White Dog Puppy Bourbon to a cocktail shaker, then add in 10 blueberries and muddle. Pour in Del’s Lemonade. Pick 3 mint leaves and clap your hand together while holding the mint in your palm to activate the flavor. Add ice and shake well. Pour into a rocks glass.
White Rhody
2 oz Rhodium Coffee Walnut Vodka
.5 oz Autocrat Coffee Syrup
1 oz coffee (cold)
1 oz Wright’s Dairy Farm cream
About 15-30 minutes before making the cocktail, brew a small cup of coffee and place in the refrigerator, or you can use iced coffee bought from the store or a local coffee shop. In a glass, add in Rhodium Coffee Walnut Vodka, Autocrat Coffee Syrup and the cold coffee. Add ice and stir well, around 15 seconds. Add in 1 oz of Wrights Dairy Farm cream.
Cool as a Cucumber Mocktail
4-5 slices of cucumber
1 oz Chase Farms honey (or any local honey)
1 oz lime juice
Top with Yacht Club sparkling water
In a cocktail shaker, add in 4-5 cucumber slices, the lime juice and honey. Muddle until the cucumber is completely broken down. Add ice and shake well. Pour into a glass and top with Yacht Club seltzer.
Hot Spring Days Mocktail
3-4 slices of jalapeno (with seeds)
1 oz lime juice
Yacht Club Strawberry soda or Yacht Club Pineapple Soda
In a cocktail shaker, add the jalapeno slices and lime juice. Muddle well, about 20-30 seconds, or until pulverized. Add ice and shake well. For a spicier drink, pour the mixture directly into a glass. For a slightly less spicy option, strain the mixture in a glass filled with new ice. Top with Yacht Club strawberry soda or Yacht Club Pineapple soda.
Hard Del’s
1 medium Del’s Frozen Lemonade of your choice
2 oz liquor of your choice
The easiest recipe of them all. Add your favorite liquor to your favorite flavor of Del’s for an adult way to beat the heat. Some combinations to try are: White Dog or Rhodium Limoncello with any flavor, Rhodium Grapefruitcello with grapefruit Del’s, White Dog white rum or White Dog spiced rum with Peach Mango Del’s.
