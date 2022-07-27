NORTH PROVIDENCE – Feed the mind and body.
In the latest example of North Providence taking care of its less fortunate citizens or residents in need, the North Providence Union Free Library has opened a Little Free Pantry where residents are invited to “take what you need, leave what you can.”
Inspired by a program at the 2022 Rhode Island Library Association Conference, Assistant Circulation Manager Mary Albanese says she took on the mission to establish a food and necessities pantry at the library.
“We get a lot of patrons, especially students after school, who are hungry or need an item that we don’t regularly provide,” she said. “Or they do not have money to buy a snack. We also have parents who come to programs looking for an item and it will save them money and a trip to the store. We want to provide as much as we can to our community.”
With the understanding that the pantry would be patron-driven, semi-private, and anonymous, the library soon set up a spare book cart and soon the donations came flooding in. Erin Nascimento of Red.Lined Period caught news of the pantry and reached out to Library Director Stefanie Blankenship via Instagram.
Now Red.Lined has partnered with the library to provide feminine and incontinence products for those in need. Their mission is “fighting menstrual product insecurity in Rhode Island.” Nascimento has also contributed to other similar efforts in town.
Items brought to the pantry, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., must be unopened, non-perishable, and not expired. Wrapped paper products and personal care items are also accepted.
Albanese says her hope is to acquire larger shelving as the pantry grows bigger and more visible in the community.
The pantry is located in the hallway leading to the library’s large community room across from the restrooms, said Blankenship, a high-traffic area for all or most patrons.
While not intentional, this new free pantry is taking off at a time when the food closet created by the Girl Scouts at the old public safety complex might need a new home due to planned redevelopment, they said.
“We hope to collaborate with them soon,” she said in response to a Breeze inquiry. “We also want to advertise other pantries in North Providence, such as the Basic Needs Center, so patrons will know where else they can access much needed items.”
Blankenship said they have found that cooking/baking items are taken the most, sometimes within hours of being placed on the shelf. Personal care items also go quickly.
“We feel that every item will find someone in need,” they said. “Nothing has stayed on the shelf for more than a few days.”
Albanese said they were looking to address the needs of patrons with the realization that non-patrons would find out about the pantry and utilize it as well.
“This pantry would also address the reality that food insecurities could be temporary such as a patron who worked in the library all day, and could help themselves to a snack such as granola bars,” she said. “We have many patrons who walk to our building, and this gives them more access to food. Or it could be for patrons who needed a jar of sauce, or paper goods, or personal products.”
There is also no financial criteria that needs to be met to participate.
“Library programs have often included snacks and/or beverages at programs, so this would be an extension of patrons visiting the library,” Albanese added. “The hope is that this is a community-led program, and so far many have generously participated.”
She said they would also be interested in partnering with other organizations, or letting students who needed to do a senior project work with this idea to promote it.
What a great addition to the library! Any resident who lives near the Smithfield side of town may also be interested in learning that a similar food pantry is currently being operated at the East Smithfield Public Library @ 50 Esmond street, Smithfield. Libraries are a great equalizer in the fight against social injustice.
