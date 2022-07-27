Library's new food pantry
The North Providence Library’s new food pantry.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Feed the mind and body.

In the latest example of North Providence taking care of its less fortunate citizens or residents in need, the North Providence Union Free Library has opened a Little Free Pantry where residents are invited to “take what you need, leave what you can.”

Beachcomber123
What a great addition to the library! Any resident who lives near the Smithfield side of town may also be interested in learning that a similar food pantry is currently being operated at the East Smithfield Public Library @ 50 Esmond street, Smithfield. Libraries are a great equalizer in the fight against social injustice.

