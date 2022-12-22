LINCOLN – Showing pictures of trash strewn about on various sidewalks, Town Councilor Ken Pichette said people are fed up with overflowing waste bins.
The Lincoln Town Council’s ordinance committee is discussing several changes to the town’s trash ordinances, work Pichette said was prompted by “a few properties and a few constituents that have requested that the town be a little better when it comes to controlling the trash issues we have in some of the neighborhoods in town.”
“Unfortunately, my district seems to have the worst offenders,” he said, sharing several photos of unkempt dumpsters and one of a property where barrels are left haphazardly around the clock.
Pichette said the latter is one of about a dozen homes that he’s aware of that “never takes their trash cans in.” The rest, he said, are buildings with four or more units that have their own private trash services.
“I’m not sure if it’s on the landlord or the hauler, but someone’s not doing their job by allowing this to happen in neighborhoods. The more I have this visual,” Pichette said, pointing to the photo, “the more important it is to work on this ordinance.”
He counted about a dozen condo associations in town, and said those residents typically pay less in taxes and are exempt from municipal trash services for that reason, among others.
Lincoln doesn’t offer those services to buildings with four or more residential units, which he said is the case in most communities across the state
He compared the tax bills of several properties to show that the taxes paid by condo residents are usually lower than those paid by someone in a single-family home.
Pichette said he paid $3,432 on his roughly 13,000-square-foot property, compared to a condo owner at Highland Falls who paid $2,256 on a 14,000-square-foot property.
He asked the town administrator for permission to look up his house, and said the TA paid $4,087 on a 16,600-square-foot property compared to the owner of a 17,000-square-foot condo who paid $2,923.
Potential updates to the town’s ordinances include:
• Making it so that trash and recycling barrels must be put out on trash day no later than 7 a.m. and taken back from the curb no more than 24 hours later unless there’s a delay of service.
• A new rule that trash collection areas that can be seen from a public right of way be screened or fenced off from view.
• Setting new, stricter penalties and a schedule of fines for those found in violation.
The proposed changes will need to go before the Planning and Zoning boards for recommendations and to determine whether the changes comply with Lincoln’s comprehensive plan. The ordinance committee will consider whether to move forward, in which case there would be a public hearing and a roll call vote.
(1) comment
Really .... condos that are 14,000 and 17,000 square feet? Are those figures correct?
