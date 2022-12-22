LINCOLN – Showing pictures of trash strewn about on various sidewalks, Town Councilor Ken Pichette said people are fed up with overflowing waste bins.

The Lincoln Town Council’s ordinance committee is discussing several changes to the town’s trash ordinances, work Pichette said was prompted by “a few properties and a few constituents that have requested that the town be a little better when it comes to controlling the trash issues we have in some of the neighborhoods in town.”

Tags

(1) comment

Pole 22
Pole 22

Really .... condos that are 14,000 and 17,000 square feet? Are those figures correct?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.