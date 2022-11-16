NORTH PROVIDENCE – Deliberations over a revised plan to build new duplex condos off Mainella Street were postponed last week so the Planning Board can schedule a closed executive session to discuss specifics.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said the Nov. 9 meeting was postponed because the executive session hadn’t been advertised yet, saying attorneys will need to explain specifics to the board because of potential litigation over the matter.
The Breeze reported prior to the Nov. 9 meeting on Wiegand saying that officials were close to an agreement that would reduce the total number of duplexes proposed here by developer Armand Cortellesso from four to three, or six total units, a number that would be more palatable to residents and elected officials who represent them in the area.
The pending agreement, Mayor Charles Lombardi said at the time, would help avoid a lawsuit over the matter after the developer failed to convince the Zoning Board to overturn the Planning Board’s earlier denial of the project. The developer had tried to make the case that the project was denied based on density concerns, which would not have been a legal reason.
Residents had vehemently opposed the project as previously proposed over many months, saying it went against the character of this mostly single-family neighborhood.
The Planning Board on Nov. 9 was also due to consider a recommendation to the Zoning Board on a variance needed for a second-floor addition for a home at 51 Zipporah Street, but that application was deemed to be incomplete, said Wiegand, so the meeting was not held.
