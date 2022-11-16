NORTH PROVIDENCE – Deliberations over a revised plan to build new duplex condos off Mainella Street were postponed last week so the Planning Board can schedule a closed executive session to discuss specifics.

Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said the Nov. 9 meeting was postponed because the executive session hadn’t been advertised yet, saying attorneys will need to explain specifics to the board because of potential litigation over the matter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.