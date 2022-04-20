NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi is proposing his third straight budget without a tax increase, and officials are set to begin deliberations on the spending plan with hearings and work sessions commencing next week.
This would be town’s ninth year of no tax increase since Lombardi took over as mayor in 2007. The mayor told the Town Council last week that he attributes it to sound fiscal management as the town weathered another year of economic storm caused by COVID.
The town’s cumulative surplus, long a point of emphasis, is now up to $18.5 million, or another $3.2 million after the budget audited for last June.
Lombardi, in his budget letter to the council, noted that the town continues to invest in recreational opportunities for residents, including new in-progress and long overdue state-of-the-art football and baseball fields that the entire community will be proud of, as well as a new animal shelter on Smithfield Road.
Lombardi said this week that he expects that the council will want to make some changes to the spending plan, and that he’s received positive feedback on it so far.
Like other communities, the town has been helped by an infusion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to be spent in a variety of areas.
The mayor has long pointed to the coming sale of the former safety complex as a domino that will further help limit tax increases going forward, and that sale still hasn’t been finalized as developers try to come up with a plan that as acceptable to the town. Lombardi this week said he’s told developer Douglas Construction that he thinks they’re running out of time on crafting a plan that works.
On spending of the town’s federal ARPA funds, Lombardi said no decisions have been made as of yet and he’s waiting on the council to schedule a roundtable on it. Two items that have crystalized during conversations between officials have been investments in local road paving and more recreation space, he said.
Here is the schedule for hearings and work sessions on the 2022-2023 budget:
• Next Monday, April 25, the Town Council will host a public hearing starting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
• On April 29, the council will host an hours-long budget session with department heads starting at 9 a.m. in the assembly room in the lower level of Town Hall.
• On May 4, the assembly room will again host a review of all budgets as part of a council work session, starting at 5:30 p.m.
• On May 24, the council will host a final budget hearing on the budget, starting at 5:30 p.m., in Council Chambers, then returning the bufget to the mayor.
• On June 7, at the council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting, the elected body will adopt the operating budget ordinance, which has to indicate the minimum and maximum spread on the spending plan.
The North Providence School Department will have to go back to the drawing board if Lombardi’s budget proposal is approved as is by the council after the mayor again decided to provide level funding to the schools.
Lombardi submitted his proposed budget to the town council on April 5, recommending a total spending package of roughly $116 million. His recommended budget represents an increase of $236,726 over last year.
It’s now up to the Town Council to go through the budget and decide whether to signoff on Lombardi’s proposal to level fund the schools at around $61.5 million.
School leaders had initially asked for a fiscal year 2023 increase of $998,450.
Since then, Supt. Joseph Goho said they were able to identify some “one-time, non-recurring” expenditures that could be funded by the schools’ surplus balance of $415,213.
Those items include furniture, technology, carpet replacement, out-of-district tuitions and software. As a result, they requested $583,237 from the town, which represents a 1.78 percent increase.
It’s unclear exactly what programs could be at stake if School Department funding remains level.
Lombardi’s proposal included $4.3 million in school capital work, including HVAC improvements, asbestos removal, bathroom upgrades, a new soccer field at Ricci and a baseball field at Birchwood.
School Committee chairman Frank Pallotta said the school department’s proposed spending package was “fair and reasonable.”
Asked about the potential impact on school programming, Pallotta said the committee has been “totally transparent with our budget public hearings,” adding that “if the Town Council decides to level-fund the school department, as always, we will work with the Town Council and mayor to ensure that taxpayers dollars are wisely spent while meeting student needs.”
“We will continue to make decisions in the best interests of our student body,” Pallotta said.
