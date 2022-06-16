NORTH SMITHFIELD – At a Municipal Buildings Review Task Force meeting on June 14, the committee came together to discuss next steps for the police station.
At the May 16 Town Council Meeting, Task Force member Paul Nordstrom informed the council that volatile construction costs would complicate the town’s ability to go out to bond for a complete police station rebuild. However, there’s still a long list of repairs to be made to the building before the RI Interlocal Trust will insure it.
The structural engineering firm that the Task Force hired early on in the assessment process, Johnson Structural Engineering, had submitted a list of things to be repaired around the building, as did the Trust. The committee noted that the letter from the Trust, dated January 14 of this year, was more specific.
Nordstrom read through a list of items to be considered for renovation:
- Support and repair the masonry brick exterior of the buildings
- Repair the supporting structure of all window openings and replace the windows
- Repair or replace the roof, including the membrane and parapets
- Renovate the interior of the building to bring it up to code
- Repair or replace walkways as needed, including all entry stairs and ramps
It was also mentioned that the communication antenna is not secured to the building, and there are various trip-and-fall hazards around the building, among other items.
In their letter, the Trust recommended that the town “develop a plan to renovate or replace the existing building” within 90 days of the letter’s receipt. The Task Force was unable to speculate after Town Administrator Zwolenski’s response, but noted that within that 90-day window they were leaning toward replacing the building entirely.
The Task Force bounced questions around, such as which repairs were more immediate, what could be done “in-house” from the town and what would require outside contractors.
Because of the timeline for submitting a bond and planning for a full station rebuild, Chairman Paul Vadenais pointed out that the Police Department will need to stay in the current, deteriorating building for at least three more years.
While member David Chamberland suggested that the committee prioritize the asbestos in the building, Vadenais pointed out that, “it’s not viable, it’s not airborne, so it’s not an imminent danger.”
“Or do we make sure the roof doesn’t leak anymore, that the windows are okay…yeah, eventually we all know we need to take care of the asbestos, that’s not going to go away, I just don’t think it’s going to go away now,” Vadenais said.
“I would think safety issues need to be first on the list,” member Terri Bartomioli said.
The Task Force decided that their next step will be to find a time in the next few weeks to meet with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast to determine the extent of the administration’s communications with the Trust and determine the administration’s inclinations going forward.
