SMITHFIELD – In light of two recent car crashes where people drove into places of business, Town Councilor John Tassoni says he will be presenting a new ordinance requiring new construction businesses to install traffic bollards to block something similar from happening.
Bollards are typically cylindrical pipes in front of business entrances that stop cars from coming through the wall if something happens, such as someone stepping on the gas instead of the brakes.
Tassoni stated his intention to create the new ordinance days before the driver of an SUV drove through the Music Complex RI on Putnam Pike on Wednesday evening, June 28, leaving a giant hole in the front door. There were no injuries in the Music Complex crash, with police reporting that weather was likely a factor.
The move comes after the horrific crash last month where someone drove into the Subway in the Apple Valley Mall, killing one person and injuring five others. Jeffrey Barden, of Scituate, is reported to have had a seizure that resulted in him driving his car through the store.
Tassoni said these incidents are becoming a serious issue.
“This resolution will pertain to new construction only. It would require concrete barrier in front of windows to help protect the people inside,” he said.
Tassoni said people just aren’t paying attention to the road due to technology devices and other distractions.
“We can’t go back and prevent that accident (at Subway,) but we can move forward,” he said.
The proposed resolution will take time, he added. It will go before the Planning Board for discussion and approval for recommendation to the Town Council.
“Unfortunately, these things take time,” Tassoni said.
He added that he would like to see the resolution be passed on the state level as well, noting similar proposed legislation in the General Assembly.
