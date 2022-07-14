SMITHFIELD – John Tassoni, president and owner of The Sentinel Group and president and CEO of The Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of RI, has announced his intention to run for Smithfield Town Council.
A strong advocate and friend to working families, Tassoni said, he is looking forward to joining the council at a critical time in our local and state economy. As a former, six-term state senator for District 22, he said he will put his experience and leadership skills to work for the residents of Smithfield.
“As state senator, it was truly an honor to serve the residents of my district,” he said. “Since then, I have committed myself to assisting individuals battling substance abuse and mental health issues. Serving on the Town Council will allow me to continue to assist residents in need and work to improve the quality of life for all residents in my community.”
As president and CEO of SUMHLC, Tassoni said he is working to ensure that critical issues adversely affecting community members are brought to the forefront. The mission of SUMHLC is to promote a collaborative, coordinated system of high quality, comprehensive community-based mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
Tassoni’s company, The Sentinel Group, recently launched a new television program, “Recovery TV,” which airs on local channels. “Recovery TV” discusses issues pertaining to the addiction epidemic, along with information and guidance on services that are available. Tassoni also served as the publisher of Common Ground newspaper, which focused on issues that affect the labor community, for 13 years. He also is the past host of “Common Ground Radio” and “Recovery Radio.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.