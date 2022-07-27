PAWTUCKET – The former Tavares & Sons News building at 30 High St., a prominent spot on a hill overlooking City Hall, has been converted into an ice cream shop.

Leslie Moore, the owner behind several downtown developments, including the nearby Core Collaboratives building and Still on Main indoor mall, is behind this venture as well, which she is calling “The Block Scoop.” The shop, near the Pawtucket Library, opens this Thursday, July 28.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.