LINCOLN — All 13 property tax appeals filed to date in Lincoln were denied by the Tax Board of Review on Jan. 13.
The first appeal was filed by Crown Enterprises Inc., a real estate development company with property on George Washington Highway. Representatives for the taxpayer said it’s a small issue, but one that has brought them to the board for the third year in a row.
They argued that 11 out of 14 acres of property are underdeveloped wetlands, which would take an enormous amount of site work and permitting to make usable. The parcel, they said, is worth about $600,000 — $400,000 less than the assessment.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said the case is currently pending in Superior Court, and that he anticipates a trial to take place sometime in September. Because of that, he recommended denying the appeal so that all three years could be settled in the court cycle at once.
Polseno Properties Management LLC also appealed its tax bill for land on George Washington Highway for the third year in a row.
An attorney for the appellant said about 10 of 14.6 acres of land were converted into a solar array run by Green Development. The land was assessed at about $7,500 per acre before it was redeveloped into solar, and at about $40,000 after.
The attorney contended that the increase on renewable energy is illegal.
Similar to the last case, DeSisto advised that the matter was before the Supreme Court.
“Whatever happens here, it is a legal issue as opposed to a factual issue with the valuation,” he said, noting that the case would have statewide implications. “This will determine how these solar farms are taxed going forward.”
He advised the board to deny the appeal now, and let the case run its course in court.
Lincoln’s largest taxpayer, UTGR, the real estate firm of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, also filed an appeal.
Attorney Mark Russo said both UTGR and Bally’s were reluctant to come before the board, and that absent COVID would not be appealing their $108 million assessment.
Russo said the pandemic has left them in a unique situation, and that forced closures of the facility had a direct economic impact that should be taken into consideration.
“Common sense would indicate, when you assess a value on Dec. 31, 2020, it will be less than the previous year due to the economic impact of the shutdown,” he said.
Asked about the number of first responder calls to the facility, Russo said in 2020 the numbers went down by about 80 percent.
He acknowledged that, as Lincoln’s largest taxpayer, the town can’t take a massive hit from Twin River’s tax bill. Another solution could be a tax stabilization agreement.
“I understand these have been extraordinary times,” DeSisto said. His concern, he said, is whether the Tax Board of Review has the authority to consider the request.
“I couldn’t advise you to do this, at this time, under the current statutory scheme,” he said. “This, to me, is an issue best left to litigation.”
During the last trial with Twin River, he said the town was unsuccessful and that the matter was eventually settled in mediation. The current payment schedule was set that way.
“That’s served the town and taxpayer, Twin River, well over the years. Something like that may happen here again … I just don’t think we have the ability to do it here,” he said. The board voted to deny the appeal.
An appeal filed by the owners of 6 Blackstone Valley Place was similarly denied, on the basis that the case is currently in Superior Court with a “high likelihood” of settlement, according to DeSisto.
“There have been some fruitful discussions in that case,” said DeSisto. The appeal includes several properties under the “6 Blackstone Valley Place LLC” umbrella.
Buffalo Lincoln Associates, owners of The Courtyard Marriott on George Washington Highway, applied for their first-ever appeal.
They also argued that COVID-19 had a significant impact on the facility, with occupancy dropping to about 28 percent in 2020. Given the impacts, they asked for some relief on the tax bill.
Similar to Twin River’s appeal, DeSisto said he couldn’t find any statute that allows a tax assessment board of review to grant relief based on the pandemic. He advised the taxpayer to seek relief in court, since the matter is “beyond the board’s scope of authority to grant.”
Dakota Partners is seeking relief for its property at 90 Industrial Circle, an affordable housing complex in Saylesville. The valuation went up from $278,000 to $2.7 million last year, however it was revealed during the meeting that certain rental information wasn’t submitted in time to receive the discount.
The board voted to deny the appeal without prejudice to give the property owner time to work with the assessor to determine the appropriate tax based on the updated rental information.
Finally, Mary Earl’s appeal for a vacant lot next to her home was denied. Earl has no plans to build on the non-conforming lot, and wondered whether the assessment was fair. The board determined that the appraisal was correct, since the lot is technically buildable.
