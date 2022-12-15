LINCOLN – There was strong turnout at Lincoln’s Special Financial Town Meeting on Tuesday evening, where voters unanimously approved all measures before them.
A total of 100 people needed to attend Tuesday’s meeting to reach a quorum, and despite challenges at past meetings to reach that threshold, there was a line out the door at Lincoln High School on Tuesday for the special meeting, which was attended by more than 271 taxpayers.
Town Moderator Bob Turner encouraged everyone to mark their calendars for the annual Financial Town Meeting next May.
The first question before taxpayers on Tuesday, passing without opposition from the crowd, was whether to purchase a strip of state-owned land at Lincoln High School for open space purposes. They authorized the transfer of no more than $64,271 to purchase the 28,565-square-foot parcel at 135 George Washington Highway.
Before they put the second matter to a vote, School Committee member Mario Carreno led a brief presentation about the town’s new revolving fund mechanism for school projects. The revolving fund has been more than a year in the making, he said, and is an example of what happens when “the different divisions of a municipality work together instead of fight.” The result, he said, is a victory for the taxpayers, residents, “and in this case, the students.”
He shared a photo of a conference table at Saylesville School held together with duct tape. Lincoln schools have more than $30 million in capital needs, he said.
The purpose of the revolving fund is to commit state reimbursement money from previous capital projects, plus money from the sale of the Fairlawn School in order to start addressing Lincoln’s capital needs without any additional taxpayer impact.
As soon as a project is finished, the plan is to take the state reimbursement money and put it toward another project.
They needed to schedule a special FTM, Carreno said, because if they wait until the regular FTM in May, they’ll have to do construction during the school year, and they’ll be competing with other districts to get the work done during premium construction time “because we missed the boat.”
The first round of projects under the revolving fund, estimated to cost around $11 million, were approved unanimously on Tuesday. Those projects include HVAC improvements within elementary schools, new elementary school library/media centers, and needed restroom upgrades.
