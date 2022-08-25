CUMBERLAND – Leaders of the Cumberland Teachers Association are slamming the School Committee for voting last week on an unsigned draft version of a memorandum of agreement to settle a contract dispute over teachers who were out on maternity leave and not paid a 1-percent “COVID bonus” last year.
Central administrators are questioning why this issue is lingering despite coming to what they thought was an agreement with the CTA.
An ongoing hang-up appears to center on whether the CTA will agree to a memorandum that would see all teachers now get paid the bonus, but also see union leadership admit to some responsibility in not handling this entire situation in the best way.
At the Aug. 11 School Committee meeting, school officials made public and voted on the unsigned draft version of the memorandum, noted the CTA, which is part of a negotiation to settle a grievance and avoid arbitration stemming from the issue that arose last November.
At that time, the School Department refused to pay six women who did not receive a 1-percent bonus due to being on maternity leave during the 2020-2021 school year, said CTA President Kerry Carlson in a statement. Since then, three of the six women have been paid the one-time bonus, but the School Department refuses to pay the other three. The total amount, she said, is $2,153.
“The union’s position is that all of these women should be paid the same bonus as the rest of the teachers,” said Carlson. “The CTA is outraged and dismayed by the School Department’s actions to go public with an error-prone draft of an agreement. We will not be strong-armed into signing an agreement that misrepresents the position of the CTA.”
She added, “the CTA will continue to advocate for all of our members and especially in response to sexist, discriminatory actions like the one undertaken by the Cumberland School Department against these women.”
But school attorney Stephen Adams says this entire issue was only about who was and wasn’t in school during the year in question, saying school leaders are now willing to go along with the small payouts if the union will sign the memorandum they’re looking for.
Adams said there is wording in the memorandum signed by the School Committee where union leadership would essentially concede that they didn’t put their best foot forward, or that the “CTA’s failure to advise him (Supt. Phil Thornton)” of a continued disconnect between the two parties on the agreement lacked the “transparent communications” that the two sides expect of each other. It sets no legal precedent, he said, but does create an expectation for the relationship going forward.
Asked if the memorandum approved by the committee does indeed result in everyone being paid, Carlson said yes, but the union has proposed its own memorandum that accomplishes the same goal “without misrepresenting the CTA’s or administration’s position.”
Prior to the School Committee voting to approve the memorandum with the union on Aug. 11, Adams explained how the district got here.
When negotiating the current three-year contract that started this past school year, the understanding was that there would not be money for raises, said Adams, but working with the union, they developed the possibility of a 1-percent bonus for eligible teachers. From an administration perspective, it was supposed to be a thank-you for the work done in the 2020-2021 school year for people who were on the payroll at the end of that year.
Adams said there was an issue with a small number of teachers who weren’t paid that bonus, but Supt. Phil Thornton and his team thought it was resolved and that three of those affected would not be paid because they had worked for less than half of the year. He said they were willing to pay people who worked more than 90 days that year, even though they didn’t qualify.
Adams said they thought they’d reached an agreement memorialized in a letter, and the district didn’t hear from the CTA that either this wasn’t their understanding or that they were in agreement. Instead, he said, they received a grievance.
Adams told The Breeze this week that it “was dispiriting to the administration and School Committee” that when they thought they had a resolution, they didn’t hear a word until receiving a grievance two weeks after they sent a letter reflecting an agreement.
The School Committee would like to see these employees get paid, he said.
Adams said the administration has strong concerns that an agreement could be memorialized, including paying people they didn’t believe they should have to pay, and then when those people were paid, the CTA filed a grievance. It’s a difficult situation from the administration’s perspective to deal with a grievance when they thought the matter was resolved, he said. If there’s a concern, he said, it should be brought to the administration immediately before a grievance is filed, and not doing so was a big issue for administrators.
Since the School Committee voted to deny the grievance, Adams said he’s been trying to resolve it because this matter doesn’t involve a lot of money, proposing “all sorts of memorandums” to settle it, knowing that the cost of taking it through legal proceedings will be much higher than just paying the total.
If the committee approved the memorandum and then the CTA also signed off on it, said Adams, it would mean that the three teachers who worked fewer than 90 days would be paid immediately. Otherwise, he said, this will drag on until a November arbitration process, which school officials are confident they would win.
