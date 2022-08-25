CUMBERLAND – Leaders of the Cumberland Teachers Association are slamming the School Committee for voting last week on an unsigned draft version of a memorandum of agreement to settle a contract dispute over teachers who were out on maternity leave and not paid a 1-percent “COVID bonus” last year.

Central administrators are questioning why this issue is lingering despite coming to what they thought was an agreement with the CTA.

