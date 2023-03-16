NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Tecton Architects told the Town Council that after their last meeting in conjunction with the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, they reduced the square footage of a proposed new police station and figured out cost projections for a possible single-story building.
“(But) I am not recommending these cuts,” said Jeff McElvery last Thursday, March 9.
The building, which Tecton had proposed to be $20 million for two stories and a total of more than 21,000 square feet could be reduced to 17,967 square feet for a single-story building. Tecton also reduced the amount of public parking with the possibility of the municipal court not being present at the new station, which was originally proposed in plans.
Paul Vadenais of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force said it was their understanding that municipal court “should be in that building.”
“I’ve had departments that when we built their station, we had projections for future officers and there was pushback,” said McElvery, but those officers now say they wish they had more space.
Councilor John Beauregard said that he was not comfortable giving approval on new plans, as Chief Tim Lafferty was seeing the new plans for the first time.
“Tell me if I’m wrong, but North Smithfield has never built a police station, this is historic and I think it should be done right,” said Lafferty.
“I think you definitely need to put it on a ballot, you definitely need the people to vote for it, I get it, it’s a lot of money, but it’s going to cost a lot of money. It was a lot less money five years ago and it’s going to be a lot more money five years from now,” Lafferty added.
David Chamberland, a member of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, said he spoke to the chief of staff for Sen. Jack Reed who essentially said there was no money available through an infrastructure bill that was passed.
“Even though I consider this infrastructure, they didn’t,” he said, and there should be money available through ARPA. He said they had filed for a state grant, which was denied.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, who said that they had already assigned ARPA money at a total of $3 million to the water tower on Comstock Road in North Smithfield, said there was misconception about the grant that was awarded for Scouters Hall.
“The first grant that we applied for was grant money for the police station that was our first priority. It was rejected so we were fortunate enough to come away with $4 million for Scouters,” he said.
He added that it is up to new Finance Director Anthony St. Onge to help figure out projections for the future when it comes to residents’’ taxes. Beauregard said new grant writer Lisa Andoscia has indicated it is possible that ARPA money could be reassigned, and other possible grants could be dedicated toward the water tower.
Woonsocket Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino, who is a resident of North Smithfield, was present to ask questions and said that it was important to remember roads in town, as there is a tremendous need for upgrades.
Councilor Kim Alves said it’s important for residents to be aware of what Tecton is presenting, whether it’s through presentations in conjunction with Tecton or through information in the newspaper so they won’t be surprised going into a possible bond vote.
