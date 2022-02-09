PAWTUCKET – A 15-year-old entrepreneur has created HotBandz, a wearable device to combat symptoms from Raynaud’s syndrome.
Anthony Wilds is a Pawtucket resident who attends The Met High School in Providence, said he was diagnosed with Raynaud’s last year, on his first day of high school as a freshman.
Raynaud’s is a circulatory system disorder causing decreased blood flow to the extremities, most commonly affecting the fingers, toes, nose, and ears. This is caused by less blood flow and is often in response to cold or stress. It causes numbness and pain, which hinders completing daily tasks.
“If you don’t do anything to mitigate Raynaud’s syndrome, it is going to take 20 to 30 minutes to get complete feeling back,” Wilds said. “That’s how long it takes for me to run my hand under water before they feel normal again.”
Wilds said he was experiencing Raynaud’s flareups at least once per day, four times per week. At the same time, he’d joined a course at The Met where students had to think of a product that would help someone and then create it.
“They asked us to think of a product we thought could change the world,” Wilds said. “I was thinking about myself and how there is no effective way to negate Raynaud’s syndrome. Running my hands underwater was getting tiresome.”
Wilds said it took him some time to think of the idea but that he finally came to the conclusion that he needed to create something that would help those with Raynaud’s.
“I did research on arteries and arms and blood vessels and thought of a portable comfortable device I called HotBandz,” he said. “I was understanding a lot about myself and how it activates on its own or through the cold or stress.”
HotBandz takes heated bands that wrap around the forearm and raises the temperature of the small arteries in the inner forearm, promoting free circulation to return, all while allowing the user to have use of hands and fingers.
Wilds took his idea for HotBandz to the New England Medical Center Accelerator Program. The NEMIC team contracted Loft LLC, a Providence-based design agency specializing in medical technology, to build the prototype based on Anthony’s intellectual property and specifications.
Elena Iemma, a marketing and business development associate for the NEMIC Foundation, said that after Wilds came to NEMIC with the idea, they tested to see how it would work and ran commercial viability analysis to decipher if HotBandz would sell and be profitable.
She said that once the assessments were complete, it was evident that Wilds had developed a product that had a future.
“Together we built the first prototype of HotBandz,” Iemma said. “It’s a working prototype, we think it will work.”
Once Loft produced a prototype, Wilds and the NEMIC team began the initial testing process.
Wilds said he has tested HotBandz on himself and that he has experienced his fastest recovery though it, cutting the time from 30 minutes to nine.
“The next step is creating his test plan, identifying those with Raynaud’s and laying out perimeters, making sure each test is run the same way,” Iemma said. “Then the results will be compared.”
Wilds said he will test his peers who also have Raynaud’s by having them induce their symptoms, such as having them place their hands in snow, and then using HotBandz to see how long it takes for them to feel their hands return to normal.
“Typically, the recovery time of an episode is 30 minutes and in order to mitigate the symptoms the typical way to get circulation back is to submerge your hands, or other extremity, in hot water and obviously that takes time away from your everyday tasks,” Iemma said. “Once we have the final product, when a person anticipates an episode, they can put the device on and prevent the episode from happening.”
“I don’t know if it has really hit me yet that I have been doing this, I’m just very happy and proud to be doing this at 15 when some people wait longer in their lifetime,” Wilds said. “I want to be an entrepreneur, this is my start-off. I want to branch off onto a plethora of companies; this is my lily pad.”
