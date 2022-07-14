NORTH PROVIDENCE – Over the July 4 holiday weekend, whether people were stocking up on groceries, buying liquor, or driving up local roadways, they may just have seen a portion of an important campaign conducted by the Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition coordinated by Tri-County Community Action Agency.
The Sticker Shock campaign reminds of the importance of keeping alcoholic beverages out of the hands of anyone who is under age 21, said Jennifer O’Neil, partnership-specific grant coordinator with the North Providence-based Tri-County Community Action Agency, emphasizing Rhode Island’s social host law and exhibiting the words “United We Stand Against Underage Drinking. We never BUY, PROVIDE, or SUPPLY alcohol to someone under the age of 21.”
About 15 local youth helped out with the effort to distribute stickers and other items to area retailers, including:
• 1,000 brown bags with messages to Douglas Wine and Spirits, Tony’s Liquors, and Laurito’s Liquors, all in North Providence, as well as Johnston Fine Wine & Spirits.
• And 5,000 stickers to Douglas Wine & Spirits, Laurito’s, Sak’s Centredale Liquors & Wine Cellar, Delta Wine & More, and Mineral Spring Liquor, all in North Providence, as well as Johnston Fine Wine & Spirits and Market Basket in Johnston.
• Lamar billboards also went up on Charles Street in North Providence, Hartford Avenue in Johnston, and Park Avenue in Cranston.
The state’s social host law protects youth by holding adults responsible for supplying alcohol to minors. Consequences of breaking the law include fines up to $1,000, a prison sentence of six months for first time offenders and court ordered educational programs.
Underage drinking continues to be a serious public health problem nationally. According to the Centers for Disease Control, youth aged 12-20 drink 11 percent of alcohol consumed in the U.S. Locally, 16.7 percent of high school students report alcohol use in the past 30 days, and 59 percent of those ages 18-20 in Rhode Island report receiving alcohol from a friend or relative over the age of 21.
Additionally, out of every 10 people who suffer from alcohol addiction, nine begin drinking before the age of 21.
“Join us in protecting the future of our youth. Talk early and often to the teens in your life and set clear rules and expectations regarding underage alcohol consumption,” said O’Neil.
Asked about the impact of an ever-diversifying product stream, including popular hard seltzers and sodas, she compared the situation to the flavored products of a vaping industry that is making products more appealing and popular among children. A misconception is that these items have a lesser alcohol content than many of their traditional counterparts, she said, which often isn’t the case. The drinks are pitched as having lower calories and being a lighter choice, she said, even when though the alcohol content is exactly the same.
The coalition has been doing as much as possible to spread awareness and reduce youth access, she said, pushing the specifics of the social host law even as most young people continue to obtain alcohol from friends and family.
Through the grant, they have been able to implement curriculum at the middle and high school level, working with police to do compliance checks, and offer restaurants and bars help in training servers in responsible beverage service. Further, the Media Ready program has been used in classrooms to promote media literacy and teach children about what they’re consuming on social media and in advertising and to not take it at face value, O’Neil said. It’s been an “amazing program” for youth in 6th and 7th grade, she said.
There will be some interesting months ahead as the regional coalition also tackles marijuana use among youth, said O’Neil, and it should prove to be an extra challenge as marijuana use is legalized.
For more information on how to have conversations with young people, or to learn more about the coalition’s mission to prevent underage drinking, visit spcprevention.org.
“Together, we can create a happier and healthier community for our teens,” O’Neil said.
The Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition is coordinated by Tri-County Community Action Agency.
The Partnership for Success Grant aims to prevent underage drinking in youth ages 12-20 in targeted high-need communities, including North Providence, Johnston, Cranston, Scituate, Smithfield and Foster/Glocester. PFS-funded communities are Cranston, Johnston, North Providence. Patricia Sweet is regional director.
