SMITHFIELD – Temporary no left turns signs will be posted on Greenville Avenue at Route 44 during peak hours, according to State Rep. Gregory Costantino following a State Traffic Commission meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Costantino said the commission decided to put up signs on Greenville Avenue during peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a temporary basis.

