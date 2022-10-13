SMITHFIELD – Temporary no left turns signs will be posted on Greenville Avenue at Route 44 during peak hours, according to State Rep. Gregory Costantino following a State Traffic Commission meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Costantino said the commission decided to put up signs on Greenville Avenue during peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a temporary basis.
“We’ll see. In 60 days, we’ll see what they say and report back ideas, and hopefully, neighbors in the area can call me with suggestions. At this point, we’ll look at anything,” Costantino said.
State and local officials continue to study how to improve traffic and safety along the troublesome Route 44 corridor, as reported last week.
Right now, Costantino said data shows 90 drivers making a left turn from Greenville Avenue onto Route 44 during peak morning hours and 102 drivers making left turns during evening peak hours. A traffic study with the signs in place will last for 60 days, and the new restriction will be enforced. The State Traffic Commission will circle back with the town and let officials know if the change helping to ease traffic.
Costantino said there is not enough room at the intersection for an eventual roundabout.
“Long term, it doesn’t solve the problem,” he said.
Another issue is motorists taking a right turn onto Route 44 from Smith Avenue, Costantino said. He said that intersection sees 450 cars turning right at peak morning hours and 350 cars at peak night hours, sending “all of this extra traffic into this one area,” Costantino said.
He said he was back on Greenville Avenue Tuesday morning to observe the situation. Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said the traffic situation is being constantly evaluated and monitored, and public feedback and participation are encouraged. He encouraged residents to reach out to him if they have any questions or suggestions.
