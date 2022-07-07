FOSTER – All five incumbents to the Foster Town Council are seeking re-election for another two-year term, with the addition of three new candidates to the race.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco is running for re-election again, joined by fellow Republican incumbents David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone.
New candidates Steven Bellucci joins the Republican ticket for council.
Cheryl Hawes, the sole Democrat on the council, is also seeking re-election this November. Hawes is joined by Democrats Scott Pollard, David Rathbun and George Sackal in the race for a seat on the council.
Former Planning Board member Ron Cervasio is running for council as an independent. During his time on the Planning Board, Cervasio fought to bring attention and action to the blight on Route 6, which he feels has prevented businesses from coming into Foster.
Ultimately, Cervasio was removed from the Planning Board in 2019 for a lack of decorum and disrespectful behavior to the community.
Sen. Gordon Rogers will see his first competition for the District 21 Senate seat since first running for office in 2018 when he beat Democrat James Safford and independent Michael Fine for the empty seat. Rogers defeated both with the majority of the vote at 42.5 percent in 2018 to Fine’s 30.3 percent and Safford’s 27.2 percent.
