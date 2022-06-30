GLOCESTER – Ten Men is a local group of men who share the common vision of a world without domestic violence, each with their own personal moment when they decided to speak up and educate themselves.
For Rich Tarlaian, of Chepachet, a retired Providence police officer, his work involved being in domestic violence prevention for years. He said he felt a responsibility to get involved with Ten Men and domestic violence prevention.
Tarlaian also teaches at the Community College of Rhode Island, where he mentors men on how to break the silence of domestic violence in the face of other men’s violence.
“You can’t be on the sidelines of this. You have to be involved in violence reduction and prevention,” Tarlaian said.
Pawtucket resident Christian Andrade said he felt the need to become educated on domestic violence prevention when a family member experienced abuse at a young age. He said he wants to be an ally to women and to become an active bystander who cares about gender equality and safety.
“For me, it was how the work in prevention in Ten Men works with the idea that men can be part of the solution against violence to women and girls,” Andrade said.
Adam Cable, of Pawtucket, said as a therapist he often deals with domestic violence. Ten Men helped him work on the important prevention side of domestic abuse, he said.
This June, Ten Men, led by the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is running its public awareness campaign calling for all men to learn how to step up for all people, including women and the LGBTQ+ community, in positive, affirming ways. In doing so, Ten Men helps prevent domestic violence, said Devon Pinkus, men’s engagement coordinator for the group.
Ten Men holds cohorts throughout the year, where a group of 10 men gets together to discuss ways to prevent domestic violence and promote equality. At the cohorts, members learn about domestic violence, where it shows up, and how to use their circle of influence to bring about change in others, Andrade said.
Tarlaian said the cohorts are about learning and action that direct violence, and also about narratives to healthy norms in daily life to prevent domestic violence. For Tarlaian, that is about interrupting narratives, conversations, and statements heard in daily life that are disparaging to women.
Later, Ten Men members go to public events to engage the community to show men it is OK to support women.
“An important part of it is to stand up. When you hear something, say something,” Tarlaian said.
He said Ten Men teaches members how to start the conversation or ask questions that can help change opinions. He said male privilege exists, and it is important for men to recognize their inherent power.
Cable said action can look different depending on the situation, from personal relationships, community interactions, and taking a stance on political legislature. Part of the work for him is showing that men can be in the position of nurturers and caretakers.
“We do the emotional work of raising a kid, too,” he said.
For more information or to join Ten Men, visit www.ricadv.org.
