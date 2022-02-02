NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town made good on its promise to crack down on people parking illegally on the street during a snowstorm, ticketing vehicle owners and towing some 65 cars during a massive snowfall last Saturday.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said overall there were few complaints about illegally parked cars and unplowed streets. The town had one plow driver out on Sunday addressing additional complaints about snow in the roadway, and skeleton crews were also due to go out Monday to further widen streets as temperatures climbed.
“It wasn’t too bad,” he said.
Some 18 inches of snow fell in North Providence during what proved to be a top snow-maker of all time last Saturday. Lombardi said he wanted to publicly thank the plow drivers who worked 32 hours straight before, during and after the storm.
He guessed that there were maybe a half-dozen complaints about streets not being plowed, and in most cases it involved a dead-end street with another street running through it and both sides not getting done.
“For the most part they did a great job,” he said.
When there were complaints about some snow still being in the road, Lombardi said it most often involved someone who couldn’t wait to pull their cars out of the driveway and then clean them off in the roadway at 6 or 7 p.m.
“The street’s a mess because people pulled out and cleaned off their car,” he said.
The Breeze reported last week that town officials would take a more aggressive stance in ticketing car owners after issuing only five or six tickets for violations of the townwide parking ban during the first snowstorm of January.
Police have traditionally gone to great lengths to contact a vehicle’s owner to have the car removed from the street, but with the problem persisting and most instances involving repeat offenders, officials decided following an inquiry on the issue to employ stricter tactics.
