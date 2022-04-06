PAWTUCKET – Planned renovations of the tennis courts at Slater Memorial Park are part of a wider plan to make long-range upgrades to two parks on opposite sides of the city, Slater Park and Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park.
According to the Department of Public Works, improvements to the basketball courts at Veterans Park will be next after this project.
Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, said the city is now in the process of initiating the drafting of a comprehensive plan for both parks, with analysis on needs and potential investments likely done by an outside company. Such a plan would ensure that investments are being made in amenities that get the most use and are most in need of upgrades.
As with Slater Park years ago, Veterans Park is set to see development of a new dog park, and The Breeze reported three weeks ago on the city receiving $2.2 million in federal funds to improve the park’s pool and add a splash pad.
While Veterans Park might never attain the status of Slater Park as a regional and recognizable destination, Rizzo said there is a great opportunity to enhance its status to make the disparity between the two far less lopsided, performing updates on a similar timeframe to Slater Park.
Rizzo noted that Veterans Park is now home to the Pawtucket Slaterettes
A number of improvements have been made to Slater Park in recent years, including an overhaul of the Looff Carousel, which is set to reopen for the season within weeks. An outside analysis would cover functionality throughout the park, including operation of a disc golf course and the location of the dog park there and whether its location near the carousel is the best spot to keep it.
Grebien and the city last week announced the reconstruction of the tennis courts located in Slater Park.
Starting Monday of this week, April 4, the tennis courts located off the Armistice Boulevard entrance of Slater Park were to be closed for complete reconstruction.
The upgraded courts are expected to be completed in June and include new surfaces, new fences, and the incorporation of pickleball with upgraded LED lighting. Additionally, a pavilion-type shade cover will be installed with benches and new ADA accessibility walkways for park-goers looking to watch a match.
“We are always working to increase the quality of life in Pawtucket for our residents,” said Grebien. “These new and improved tennis courts will help to provide a great recreation opportunity for residents of all ages.”
The project is anticipated to cost roughly $850,000, with funds coming from Pawtucket’s recreation bond. There will be limited parking during construction, however, the tennis court lots will remain open for access.
