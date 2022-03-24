NORTH SMITHFIELD – The tension around who can and can’t use the newly built track at North Smithfield High School continues to rise as officials work through facility management and debate use policies.
Mary Cimini, a North Smithfield resident, drew attention to a laminated sign posted by someone at the track last month. A picture of the sign was posted online by Chase Fuller. The sign read, “This Facility is OFF LIMITS To North Smithfield Taxpayers,” followed by a list of forbidden activities. It ends with, “YOU COULD FLY A KITE / Just do it somewhere else / This gate is locked for a reason!”
Fuller, who sits on the Parks and Recreation Commission, spoke at that group’s public meeting in February about an experience where he was forced to leave the track in December. Prior to using the facility, he had asked School Committee member Paul Jones if it was OK for him to run on the track, and Jones had responded that it should be fine to do so.
Fuller recalled the subsequent encounter to The Breeze, frustrated, he said, that the man who verbally berated him until he left had been very rude, never identified himself, and had implied that Fuller was not a resident.
“I own a home here, I’ve lived here for eight years,” Fuller said, adding that he was at the track on a Sunday evening while the school was out for winter break.
Fuller also mentioned that the man who berated him yelled something about people from other communities, such as Woonsocket, coming to use the track.
“There’s all this coded language,” Fuller said, “People don’t want people who don’t look like them to use the track. There’s no trust among the community at all, there’s just this pearl-clutching resentment.”
A few weeks later, Fuller returned to the track to see if it was unlocked yet, but found the laminated sign. He took a picture, and has watched in disbelief at how discussions of policy and use have played out.
North Smithfield Supt. Michael St. Jean said someone put up the sign and took a picture “a month or so ago as perhaps a joke or a statement. That was not our sign.”
To Fuller, and other residents eager to use the track, though, it was not funny.
“One thing that doesn’t add up is that if this sign is a joke, who would know enough about the underlying context to make the sign?” Fuller said. “Aside from the runners and walkers in the town ... I can’t think of anyone outside of the school administration who would be read into some of that context ... You couldn’t be an ordinary citizen with no vested interest in this issue and come up with the idea to post this sign as a joke. That doesn’t make any sense.”
Cimini redirected a request for comment about the sign back to Fuller.
“I believe he speaks for all of us,” she said.
At the joint Town Council and School Committee meeting on March 15, facility use discussion was led by St. Jean, Councilor Paul Vadenais, and school maintenance staff.
While everyone at the meeting seemed to generally agree that students take priority in track and field use, there were questions about who should have next priority. While some officials want to see the facility used as a money-making asset by renting it out to adult leagues and similar organizations, others say they think the degree of wear-and-tear would be too costly. Vadenais expressed in the last meeting that the public doesn’t expect to be able to use school buildings, so there’s no reason they should also expect to use the school track and field with any regularity.
One community member, who asked to be referred to as Kevin C., called The Breeze to ask why the track wasn’t open for use yet. He said that he’s been walking on the track in the morning for years before they worked on it last summer.
“I’m 62 and I need the exercise,” Kevin C. said. “I feel like I get something accomplished before I sit in a truck all day.” He told The Breeze that he’s been in North Smithfield since 1988, and although his kids are grown, he doesn’t mind paying for the next generation — he just doesn’t understand why he can’t use the track.
“I’ve got nothing to say but good things about the North Smithfield Schools,” Kevin C. added, “and I’m not an activist but I pay my taxes religiously, and I just don’t understand why we can’t use it to walk.”
Schools are in the process of deciding facility management to help plan around practices, weekend meets, and the upcoming construction of a new concession stand, on schedule to be completed by graduation.
comments
It is amazing that the signs stayed up for a good period of time before being taken down. If this was a joke then the school administration should have removed them immediately. Something does not feel right with the use of the taxpayer facility.
Open the gates or find a new Supt.!! I can't even believe this issue needs "study" or discussion.
This article is just a glimpse into this town’s shallowness and values are out for all to see. We protect a track and field from potential disrepair,yet we neglect town owned infrastructures to suffer lack of maintenance to the point of no return.
The pile of need is consistently on the back burner while we hire “experts” to find a new list of must haves.We are ok with our town/school buildings deteriorating to the point of insurmountable odds,we allow sewer pump stations to go 40 years without a maintenance program the list is long.
Taxpayer’s take heart, you now can feel secure in knowing that the use of taxpayer paid window dressings are protected from your use. Remember there are always the bike paths in surrounding towns to welcome you with open arms.
