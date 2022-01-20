LINCOLN – When the town stopped paying certain bills to Gilbane, the building company responsible for the Lincoln High School renovation project, the contractor threatened to walk off the job in mid-December.
Town officials said that hasn’t happened, but tensions between the construction company and the town continue to escalate.
The main issues surround a “punch list” of outstanding items that are wrong or have yet to be completed, despite the fact that the school building was officially turned over last summer.
During last Thursday’s meeting, members of the LHS Building Committee again discussed the punch list and grappled with how to move forward in the midst of the stalemate with Gilbane. There are three separate punch lists, and none of them are the same, according to Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto.
First, there’s Gilbane’s list of three outstanding items. Colliers International, the owner’s project mana hired by the town to oversee construction, has a list with 16 items. The project architect, SMMA, has eight unfinished items on its list.
Few items that appear on all three.
According to Gilbane’s list, there are problems with inconsistent hot water in certain rooms and the installation of transfer ducts. Blinds were not installed on several large windows.
The list from Colliers includes refrigerant piping issues, a leak in the boys locker room, heat concerns in the auto and wood shops, and problems with a new projector screen that was overheating, causing “great embarrassment” to school officials.
Finally, SMMA’s list is different entirely, including items such repairing outside walkways, concrete ramps and loading areas.
There are 22 items on the various punch lists. DeSisto said in a letter to the Building Committee that he was in the process of arranging a meeting with Gilbane, Colliers and SMMA “to come to some consensus” on the punch list.
Chad Healey, of Colliers, said three school years have been impacted over the course of the project.
“We try to avoid any impact on school, but that’s not always possible,” he said, noting that they’ve been dealing with issues as they come up and trying to expedite solutions.
Reviewing some of the specific issues, LHS Principal Rob Mezzanotte said the projector had been used but hadn’t overheated until last week. Healey said they believed the projector was ready for use.
If he had known that there would be a problem, Healey said he would have been sure it was communicated.
“This has been a running theme,” Mezzanotte said, asking “where is the accountability here?”
“I have a feeling this will continue for some time,” he said, adding that he’s worried they’ll keep stumbling upon more issues.
Another ongoing concern has been heating issues in the school’s automotive and carpentry shops. The direct outdoor air system controlling heating there wasn’t programmed correctly, and with the valve open only 20 percent during the coldest days of the school year so far, temperatures in those areas of LHS have dipped below comfortable levels.
Committee member Michael Babbitt said he was told temperatures hovered between 61 and 64 degrees on some days, topping out at 67 degrees.
“That’s not right,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of money to fix this issue, and now we’re finding out it’s something different than what we’ve spent money on.”
The project team indicated the issue wouldn’t cost more money to fix, and that they need to adjust the controls.
Some committee members expressed frustration that they’re still going over the same problems, considering the fact that DeSisto is involved at this stage.
Eventually, to the surprise of the committee, Gilbane’s senior vice president Steve Duval introduced himself to the room.
Gilbane SVP: “It just feels unfair”
Regarding the committee’s decision to withhold payments, Duval said he wanted to “articulate the implications” of that, noting that the company has not invoiced for any “non-compliant work or punch list items.”
The town is withholding an additional $415,000, he said, adding, “I want you to understand that this work has been done. It was certified by the architect and OPM. The subcontractors are business people in the community. To not pay them for work done … they have to pay for their materials, their payroll … withholding payments isn’t encouraging anything to be done. I humbly ask you to reconsider your previous recommendation.”
Duval further called the decision “damaging to the community.”
He recognized the fact that the project has hit its fair share of snags, but said the company is “100 percent committed to completing this job.”
Committee Co-Chairman Keith Macksoud said the committee has been acting on the solicitor’s recommendations, and that the solicitor has been in contact with Gilbane’s attorneys on the matter.
Duval asked for the recommendation not to pay to be put in writing. He said he wasn’t trying to be contentious, but that he reached out to the solicitor multiple times already. Without immediate action by the committee, Duval said he wasn’t sure how to move forward.
“It just feels unfair,” he said.
“A lot of unfair stuff for us too on this project,” responded Town Council member Bruce Ogni. “No one is happy about withholding money, but we’re trying to resolve issues.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould asked if Duval has been “having conversations” with DeSisto, indicating he was under the impression that both parties had been communicating. Duval said the company’s general counsel has had conversations, but he wasn’t sure where they left off.
Gould said he had “no problem” contacting the solicitor to ensure that the lines of communication remain open. Duval said they’re open to meeting, and that if Gould has “any pull” to make that happen, it would be appreciated.
Babbitt clarified that Gould is the town administrator, “... so he does have a little pull.”
