LINCOLN – The Town Council passed a resolution to reallocate their remaining fiscal year 2023 funds to the Lighthouse Community Outreach Food Pantry, but Bob Turner of the Budget Board contends that the act “goes against what the law is and what our charter is.”
At this year’s Financial Town Meeting, Town Council President Keith Macksoud proposed adding a new line to the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget to designate $2,000 to the Lighthouse Food Pantry.
Turner, who acted as the moderator during the meeting, declared Macksoud’s motion to be “out of order,” stating that since the budget goes line by line, a new line can’t be added.
With the current fiscal year coming to a close on June 30, the council has now decided to pass a resolution to reallocate the remaining $1,500 of council funds.
During the June 20 council meeting, Turner spoke before the board, saying they “have no right” to go against the ruling of the town meeting and create a new line in a past budget.
“You can request it in the next one, and I’ll support it,” said Turner. “This is about the proper protocols … It’s not a lack of compassion.”
Turner said that in the past, the town has given money to Lighthouse, but this year, according to Turner, food pantry representatives told the Budget Board they had enough funding from other sources, and didn’t need funding from Lincoln this year.
Turner said that money allocated for the council should only be used for council expenses; funds should only be reallocated in case of an emergency, which Turner said this is not.
Turner also questioned why the council had a remaining $1,500 in their budget before saying “you asked for more than you needed, apparently.”
In the resolution, the council referenced the first sentence of Chapter 4 Section 8 of the Town Charter, which states, “The Town Council during the last quarter of the budget year may revise allotments between departments, offices and agencies other than the allotments of the School Department and the Board of Water Commissioners.”
Town Solicitor Anthony DeSisto explained that budget control starts with the town administrator during all four quarters of the fiscal year, however in the fourth quarter, the council can make certain decisions regarding the remaining budget.
DeSisto referred to this section of the charter as “the basis for this resolution,” and in his 17 years as a solicitor, this isn’t the first time he’s seen reallocation of funds.
In response, Turner referenced Town Charter 5-8. Section 5-8 states, “All powers of the Town excepting such as may belong to the Town Meeting...”
Turner also quoted Town Charter 5-8 subsection 14: “take any action necessary to give effect to any vote of the Financial Town Meeting… and to give effect to any vote of the Financial Town Meeting...”
“What does ‘make effect of the wishes of the Financial Town Meeting’ mean?” asked Turner. “It doesn’t mean to go back and rewrite it for a grant to a food pantry. That’s bull----.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he understands how passionate Turner is about the Budget Board, but the way Turner spoke to the council during the meeting “bothered the hell” out of him.
“I do take offense when you say ‘I don’t know how many times I have to tell you people’ and stuff like that. I would never speak to you in regards to that,” said Ogni. “I take it kind of personal.”
Turner apologized to Ogni, but told The Breeze he is concerned about “the erosion of the separation of powers as provided for by the current Town Charter.”
He said that he feels there is a need for a full charter review with outside council, and codification of the local laws, both of which he believes to be “long overdue at the purview of the Town Council.”
Ultimately, DeSisto said that the specific wording of Section 4-8 makes it a declarative sentence. DeSisto said he believes that the council is allowed to reallocate the money, and is not going against the power of the Budget Board and the Financial Town Meeting.
The resolution passed, with Ogni, Councilor Arthur Russo and Councilor Ken Pichette voting in favor. Councilor Pam Azar was not present at the meeting.
