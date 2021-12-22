NORTH PROVIDENCE – When Whelan Elementary School teacher Tina Trovato reached out to Tracie Amaral at the Fab-YOU-Us Family Fun Center on Mineral Spring Avenue to ask about buying some gift certificates for a student who was preparing to move to Georgia, Amaral was quick to say there would be no charge.
“Tracie’s energy, enthusiasm and love of children is abundant. Her spirit is infectious. But what is truly inspiring about Tracie is her generosity,” Trovato told The Breeze. “It was Tracie’s generosity that made a child’s dream a reality.”
The child’s one wish for Christmas was that she be able to visit Fab-YOU-Us, and Amaral went above and beyond to make it a reality, said Trovato.
Reached this week, Amaral said hearing that a visit to her business was all the child had on her wish list was everything she needed to hear. Trovato kept thanking her for donating the visits, she said, but she just kept responding thank you to Trovato for allowing her to be part of this and to get to know this young woman before she moved away.
“That was Christmas for me, having her here for a couple of afternoons,” she said. “She’s a really sweet little girl, and it was like a gift to all of us to have her here. It was easy for me, but it was her everything.”
The girl is moving away after some very difficult life circumstances in the family, said Amaral, and Trovato wanted to make sure her last memories of North Providence would be happy ones.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to Ms. Tina because she made my day,” she said.
The best compliment she could have gotten was that this child wanted to come to her business for Christmas, said Amaral.
No matter how much of a struggle keeping the doors open has been, she said, allowing a few deserving children in for free visits at Fab-YOU-Us is not going to make or break it, she said. Though she said she’s not sure whether the business will make it out of the pandemic, being able to see such happiness along the way makes it all worthwhile no matter the outcome.
The child’s visit made her small act of benevolence feel so much bigger than it was, said Amaral. She ran from one room to the next, trying out every activity. The entire value of the gift wasn’t huge, she said, maybe $100 plus waived entry fees, a small price to pay for the reward of seeing her guest having so much fun.
Trovato, a former Golden Apple Award winner and intensive academic support teacher, said that since the beginning of COVID, many businesses, especially small businesses, have struggled with adversity.
“The stamina, fortitude, and perseverance these business owners have in keeping their dream alive is truly amazing,” she said.
“But what is even more amazing is that in spite of their own struggles and hardships, some of them find it in themselves to make the dreams of others a reality.”
