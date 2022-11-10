LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed.
Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.
Flynn, who owns Butterfly Farm on Great Road, started showing dogs around 12 years ago with his pup Riley, who showed in the veteran’s class this year.
Ticket came into Flynn’s life in 2016. He was the only gold dog in a litter of black-and-white puppies.
“I was looking for another gold dog, and when my friend posted a picture of the puppies, I texted right away and said I want that puppy,” he said. Someone in the online comments wrote, ‘OMG, look at the golden ticket in the middle,’ and that’s how Ticket got his name.”
Flynn, who has experience breeding and training dogs, said Ticket was his first big winner.
He and his four-legged friend started training together in preparation for Ticket’s first show, which he entered at six months old.
“You want to make sure the dog is very well socialized around people and around other dogs, because in showing they’re going to be around other dogs and big crowds, loud noises, a judge putting hands on them … the dog has to be OK with that,” he said of the training process.
By 16 months, Ticket had become a local champion.
“As he got older, I started to show with him all over the country, as far south as Orlando and as far west as St. Louis,” Flynn said.
They’ve developed a special connection in and out of the show ring.
“Ticket is a fun dog to show because he loves to show,” Flynn said. “Showing Ticket is like having a Ferrari at the end of the leash. When he gets out into the ring he just goes.”
“He loves people looking at him,” he said. “He’s quite the star.”
Ticket won “best in breed” enough times to earn himself the rank of 11 among the top 20 border collies in the U.S. at the end of 2021. That designation earned Ticket a ticket into the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition.
In short, the top 20-ranking border collies in the U.S. are invited to compete at Purina Farms in St. Louis, “one of the biggest canine facilities in the country,” Flynn said. (Think dog conference, with “all sorts of stuff going on. There are buildings for obedience, conformation, dock-diving and an agility arena.) “They hold events every week,” he said.
Ticket won the entire competition, and was the first golden border collie to do so.
“I was super excited,” Flynn said. “We worked really hard to be ranked, especially with a gold dog, sometimes they’re looked over because judges prefer the more traditional black-and-white border collie.”
“To compete in the top 20 is pretty amazing,” he said. “On top of that, to win was not only shocking but a huge accomplishment. It’s super exciting.”
Asked what’s next for Ticket, Flynn said they’re retiring from conformation, or breed shows; they’ll be moving on to agility and obedience. In the meantime, he said Ticket will be enjoying life on the farm in Lincoln.
