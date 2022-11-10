LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed.

Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.

