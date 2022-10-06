Title Sponsor: The Boston Globe.
Champion Sponsors: Executive Auto Wash, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Landmark Medical Center — Prime Healthcare, State Senators Roger Picard and Melissa Murray, The Sullivan Family
Patron Sponsors: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI, Charcuterie Artisans, Commonwealth Care Alliance, CVS Health, Dunkin’, Navigant Credit Union, WNRI 1380 & 99.9, WOON 1240 & 99.5.
Promoter Sponsors: A Special Friend of Autumnfest, American Beauty Signworks, Bank RI, Blackstone River FCU, Chelo’s, Ciro’s Tavern/Pomodoro, Dean Bank, Family Discount Furniture, Hunter Insurance, Jacob Video & Sound, Milford Federal Bank, Northern RI Chamber of Commerce, Pacific Asian Cuisine, The Call, The Washington Trust Company, The Valley Breeze, Unibank.
Star: Lil General Convenience Stores, Mount Saint Charles Academy.
Sponsors: Adam Brunetti Productions, Bank Newport, Beacon Charter Schools, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Boys and Girls Club of NRI, Councilman David Soucy, Dr. Day Care–Kids Klub, Esten and Richard Insurance, Mancieri Real Estate–Garrett Mancieri, Party Town Decor, Representative David Cicilline, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket YMCA.
Donors: Boys and Girls Club of Northern RI, Coastal1 Credit Union, Connecting Children & Families, Dan’s Management (Dunkin’), David Stoll MD, DRL Carpet, Missy’s Family Restaurant, Pepin Lumber, The Art Den, The Gym LLC, The Stadium Theatre, Trudeau’s Auto, Thomas & Carol Ward, Wright’s Dairy Farm, Woonsocket Firefighters Local 732, Vose True Value, Woonsocket Housing Authority
Supporters: Bellingham Electric,E.A. Marcoux & Sons, Gary & Katrina Lapierre, Lamagna Law Offices, Material Sand Stone Concrete, Representative Robert Phillips, River Falls Restaurant, The Schneck Family, Timeless Antiques and Collectibles, Squeaky Cleaners RI, UBS — Christopher Bouley, Vision Associates, Woonsocket Freemasons Morning Star Lodge 13, Woonsocket Teachers Guild
Friends: Aero Trampoline Park, B&M Printing, Beauchemin Lumber, Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, Christopher’s Kitchen & Bar, Gator’s Pub, George’s Breakfast & Lunch, Kay’s Restaurant, The Lodge Pub & Eatery, Lops Brewing, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Murphy’s, New York Lunch, RJ Hill Liquors, Styles by Jen, The Beef Barn, The Broaster House, The Honey Shop, Wilfred’s Seafood, Ye Olde English Restaurant
For more information on this year’s sponsors, contact fundraising coordinators Stephanie Santoro or Garrett Mancieri at fundraising@autumnfest.org or call 401-651-1519.
