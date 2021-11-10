PAWTUCKET — Longtime Pawtucket resident Lorraine Sena has opened The Bucket Nutrition with hopes of providing a welcoming spot for people to hang out and consume nutritious food and drink items.
Sena opened the business on Sept. 25 and held the ribbon cutting on Oct. 21.
Located at 863 Newport Ave., Sena stated that due to her restaurant being located close to Lyman B. Goff Middle School and Potter-Burns Elementary School, she wants to have the space be a safe and fun location for kids to hang out in and have a healthy snack after school as they wait for their parents to pick them up.
While Sena has opened The Bucket Nutrition under the Herbalife Nutrition corporation, a business that develops and sells dietary supplements, she stated her goal is to not make her products about weight loss.
“I want to focus more on having people be healthy and having people stay focused on their goals and what they are trying to accomplish, whether that is having more energy, maintaining weight, gaining weight, or losing weight,” Sena said. “Everyone has a different goal.”
Sena also said that she also does not try to sell people the Herbalife nutrition club membership and does not believe in upselling. She added that she wants people to come in, have the nutrition they need, and feel good about their day.
“Anyone can walk in and purchase something and hang out; you don’t need to be in the club,” Sena said. “While at the end of the day you need to make money to live, it’s really much more important for me to get to know the people as people, not just trying to tell them a product.”
Sena said that when she decided to open the restaurant, it seemed obvious to name it “The Bucket,” a nickname she heard people calling Pawtucket all the time growing up. While she has to follow certain guidelines when it comes to running the business under another company, Sena said that she also is able to personalize items and make the restaurant her own. Because of this, she plays on concepts around the town, such as the name itself.
For example, according to Sena, the water pipes in Pawtucket were notorious for being cleaned and turning the water a brown color. Because of this, she chose to call the drink that has the same hue “Bucket water,” to connect the town and the town’s history with the restaurant.
The restaurant’s current hours are Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The restaurant page is active on Facebook and Instagram, where Sena posts if the hours change or if there are special events going on.
