PAWTUCKET – For those looking to make friends in a room with warm toned lighting, a cozy atmosphere, and maybe some schnitzel and beer, The German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island is the place to go according to the club’s president, Jeff Siatkowski.
Entirely volunteer based and not-for-profit, the social club is dedicated to preserving the traditions of the German language and culture, according to Siatkowski, the GACSRI embodies the spirit of “gemütlichkeit,” a word he defined as warm, cozy, and friendliness.
“We try to keep a warm and cozy vibe,” Siatkowski said. “The German word for it is gemütlichkeit and that is the vibe that we try to keep.”
Siatkowski has been the president of the GACSRI since 2019 and has been a part of the group since 2013. As someone of Polish descent, Siatkowski said that he originally came to the club because they had polka dances and Polish food.
“I had been going to a lot of different clubs in Providence and when I came here, no matter how busy it got, I never had to raise my voice to have a conversation with someone and I really liked that kind of environment,” Siatkowski said. “The atmosphere down here was very warm and welcoming, and that's what got me involved in the club.”
Siatkowski said that at the start of COVID-19, the club’s environment changed due to the regulations in place. Fewer people started coming to the club, people were unable to socialize freely, and the warm and cozy atmosphere the society was known for dissipated.
“That warm and cozy feeling didn’t feel quite as strong anymore because everyone had to keep their distance and when the first regulations came out, people were restricted to stay with the people they came with or the people at their table,” Siatkowski said. “Prior to the pandemic, you could come in, sit down at any table, and speak with people you’ve never met before.”
As time went on, the GACSRI was able to regain some of the momentum they had previously. The society began starting new events, such as a German soccer viewing party, where soccer enthusiasts were able to come and enjoy the sport while remaining socially distanced.
“It happened to be a good event during COVID-19 because the number of people that would come were around 20, so we would be under capacity limits,” Siatkowski said. “It was something that we had a few new members come through as well.”
Despite the recent surge in cases and while still following guidelines, Siatkowski said that many people have come back, and they have been able to retain members and gain new ones as well.
Siatkowki said that while GACSRI is always looking for new members, they also open their Rathskeller to the public every Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. and give guests the chance to socialize and try German foods.
Amidst the pandemic, the GACSRI was able to continue hosting many of their annual festivals and events throughout the year. In February, they will be hosting Fasching, a festival of merry-making. They also host Sommerfest, Oktoberfest, Christkindlmarkt, and many more events throughout the year.
The German American Cultural Society was created in 1998 by merging two previous German clubs, the German Dramatic Society of Olneyville and the Eintracht Singing Society of Pawtucket. The club emphasizes that being German is not a requirement to join or attend any of the events. They welcome anyone and everyone and are always looking for new members.
The German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island is located at 78 Carter Ave. in Pawtucket. They can be contacted by email at info@gacsri.org, by calling 401-726-9873, or on their Facebook page, The German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island.
Those who are interested in joining an event or becoming a member can sign up for a newsletter and learn more about the organization on their website at www.gacsri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.