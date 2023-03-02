Ponaganset High School’s robotics team, the Gongoliers, are hosting the state’s first-ever FIRST Robotics New England district qualification March 11-12. From left, are Owen Klein, Hayden Heroux, Nick Olszewski, Omar Sasa, Nathan West, Lily Crowther, Mikaylee Lemanski, Grace Gongoleski, Julienne Racine and Charlotte Gongoleski.
GLOCESTER — Ponaganset High School’s robotics team, the Gongoliers, will host Rhode Island’s first-ever New England FIRST Robotics district qualifier, inviting 31 teams from across New England to the school March 11-12.
Each team, including the Gongoliers, had six weeks to design, program, build and fine-tune robots which then compete to complete various tasks throughout the weekend. This year, the challenge is titled Charged Up, presented by Haas, and is an energy-themed game played by alliances between two randomly selected robotics teams.
Gongoliers’ media contact, PHS senior Grace Gongoleski, daughter of Gongoliers founder and mentor, Greg Gongoleski, along with Mikaylee Lemanski and Jules Racine explained that hosting the competition is an important piece to robotics.
Lemanski said teams are awarded points for a variety of tasks, as well as teamwork. The main goal of this year’s district qualifier is to have the team robot move cubes and cones and place them on platforms. Alliances may also attempt to balance robots on “wobbly” platforms, said Gongoleski.
“There’s a lot of different parts to the competition. It is fun to watch,” Lemanski said.
Gongoleski said it is an exciting, fun-filled weekend that is open and free to spectators. The main competition is held in the PHS Field House beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Qualifications will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.
Events start up at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, with qualification beginning at 9:30 a.m. and running until noon. Playoff matches run from 2 to 4:30 p.m., with awards at 5 p.m.
“It’s a great spectator sport,” Gongoleski said.
There will be a live stream of the event in the library, and refreshments in the cafeteria.
The Gongoliers is in its 10th year at PHS, and consists of 40 members ranging from freshmen to seniors. There are several different parts to the team, such as the drivers who move the robot, builders, programmers and community outreach. Others work on apparel, web design, and safety planning.
“There’s a role for anyone who wants to join. It’s not all engineers here,” Lemanski said.
On top of completing tasks in the robotics competition, teams compete to earn points for sportsmanship. Or as FIRST calls it, gracious professionalism. That includes an “impact award” where teams are judged on community service and outreach. Other points can be awarded for helping other teams as well as working in the community to teach STEM to youth, Lemanski said.
The Gongoliers hosted a “Girls Day” to show female youth STEM education, as well as helping with a youth LEGO League robotics team.
“We offer to help other teams with spare parts or repairs. There’s a lot of camaraderie between teams and in each team,” Lemanski said.
Community service and impact are partially why the Gongoliers opted to host the event at PHS. Lemanski said there are only five FIRST robotics teams in Rhode Island, including Newport, North Smithfield, Coventry, Providence and PHS.
“We’re working to bring more awareness to FIRST Robotics through hosting and mentoring,” Lemanski said.
Racine said the Gongoliers want to give back to the community just as much as they want to win the competition. She said engineering is a male-dominated industry and it is important for young girls to see other women in STEM.
FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a nonprofit organization serving youth through STEM education. Winners of the New England district qualifier held at PHS will go on to compete in regionals in South Carolina, and the top teams from there will go to the world championship.
