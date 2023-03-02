The Gongoliers
Ponaganset High School’s robotics team, the Gongoliers, are hosting the state’s first-ever FIRST Robotics New England district qualification March 11-12. From left, are Owen Klein, Hayden Heroux, Nick Olszewski, Omar Sasa, Nathan West, Lily Crowther, Mikaylee Lemanski, Grace Gongoleski, Julienne Racine and Charlotte Gongoleski.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER — Ponaganset High School’s robotics team, the Gongoliers, will host Rhode Island’s first-ever New England FIRST Robotics district qualifier, inviting 31 teams from across New England to the school March 11-12.

Each team, including the Gongoliers, had six weeks to design, program, build and fine-tune robots which then compete to complete various tasks throughout the weekend. This year, the challenge is titled Charged Up, presented by Haas, and is an energy-themed game played by alliances between two randomly selected robotics teams.

