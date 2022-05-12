WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket’s legendary jazz pianist Dave McKenna will be the subject of a documentary titled, “The Key Man: Dave McKenna,” showcasing his life and impact on musicians around this globe.
McKenna was born in the city in 1930 and passed away in Woonsocket in 2008. His style of playing was later dubbed the “three-handed swing.”
His career was most active from the 1940s to the 1990s, and he started playing when he was 15 years old. PBS calls him “something of a savant when it came to the piano,” and delves into his struggles with alcoholism, modesty, and shyness that “impacted the notoriety he and his career deserved.”
McKenna’s sister, Jean McKenna O’Donnell, still lives in Woonsocket and has been active in getting the word out about her world-renowned brother’s legacy and the PBS documentary.
O’Donnell and her family had the opportunity to preview the film on Easter Sunday when they were all gathered together. She and other family members were interviewed for the documentary, and said that it portrays a very good understanding of McKenna’s playing.
“Our mother always said that every note David played was essential to what he was getting across,” O’Donnell reflected. While other popular performers at the time, such as Liberace, would add dramatic flourishes into their performances, McKenna was restrained as to make his playing look easy, she noted.
“The documentary does emphasize why he was a tremendous jazz player. He just really was outstanding in the way he could get around the piano. It doesn’t emphasize in his later years how he was really more of a melody player, he played really sensitively. He would move you to tears with the songs he’d put on and in the harmonies he’d use,” O’Donnell said.
She also highlighted the less “curmudgeonly” parts of her brother. “He was affable, witty, he told funny stories, he was very, very, supportive of his family. He was a nice, sweet person,” O’Donnell said, adding that although they were seven years apart, he was always an excellent brother who remembered to send her and her sister gifts and telegrams on their birthdays and graduations.
The documentary airs Friday, May 13, at 8 p.m. on WSBE Rhode Island PBS. WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits high-definition programming over the air on digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508 HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819 HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36.
Live stream the full schedule within the broadcast viewing area at watch.ripbs.org/livestream.
