NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ever been out getting your nails done at a beauty shop only to then crave an iced coffee at the same time? Owners Yami Perez and Emma Thorn of The Lash Café say they’re making it possible to have both salon services and coffee essentials available under one roof with their new business.
Located at 360 Sunset Ave. in North Providence, The Lash Café is a hybrid business concept that Perez and Thorn came up with to provide the ultimate self-care experience.
Perez and Thorn said they were interested in the idea of a salon offering multiple services such as hair, nails, and lashes, but Perez also wanted a separate area to grab coffee and relax, with a lounge for her children to sit and watch TV while she works.
“The whole idea of the business was to have that flexibility,” she said.
The Lash Café recently opened, but Perez and Thorn underwent an extensive process to get the business off the ground and running.
“We started the process in October, looking for places to rent that were big enough for the concept,” Perez said. The process required getting plumbing, an electrical permit, and a food business license to be able to serve coffee, Perez said.
The business is divided into two parts, as Perez explained.
“When you walk in, it’s a café with couch and coffee counter with coffee from Mills Coffee Roasting. To get to the beauty services area, you walk through two French doors,” she said.
In the beauty services area, Perez said, there are currently five eyelash beds, a teeth whitening bed, and a back room for an esthetician to provide facials and massages.
“We will be adding a nail technician, who will be licensed in mid-May,” Perez said.
Perez finds that people have a hard time understanding the concept and what her business really is.
“A lot of people think it’s just an eyelash place, but it’s not exclusive to just beauty clients,” she said. “We’re trying to put signs out there letting people know they can go in and buy a coffee.”
So far, eyelashes seem to be the most sought-after service at The Lash Café.
“It’s because the girls already have clientele,” Perez said. “We usually get eyelash clients by word of mouth.” She said that bookings for eyelashes or other beauty services are either done through Instagram or by approaching the technician separately.
All beauty services are suitable for all ages, but Perez requires a parent to be present for underage guests to give permission for services. The Lash Café also provides teeth whitening services to men.
“I like that when you walk in, everyone smiles and greets you. When I’ve gone to other salons, you walk in and you aren’t greeted,” said Perez. “I want everyone to feel welcomed, even with the smell of coffee and the pink couches, to give it a homey and welcoming feeling.”
The overall response has been positive so far, they said, even if many are still shocked at the hybrid nature of the business.
“It’s not just a salon or café, it can be both,” Perez said. “We have a team of nine that is super friendly and outgoing.”
