NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town has been leading the field since 2017 on addressing lead pipe issues, and now has an opportunity to put an even bigger dent in its remaining total of such hazardous water connections.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, the state’s central hub for financing infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses, and homeowners, was awarded last week with a $218,000 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be used to continue the town of North Providence’s work to replace private-side lead service lines in residents’ homes at no cost to homeowners.
Those involved in the award said Mayor Charles Lombardi has been a real leader on the issue.
The town will work to identify remaining lead pipe connections and an area to target, Lombardi told The Breeze this week, and then work with Providence Water for the utility to potentially cover its portion of the connection (center of the street to property line) to save costs. The town’s portion of a replacement, covering the lot line to the home, costs about $4,200 apiece.
In 2018, the town won the Children’s Health Award for its efforts to replace lead water lines, an honor Lombardi at the time said was accepted with great emotion.
They continued to be the only community in Rhode Island to take on the lead pipe issue at that point, he said then, despite facing some warnings that doing so could scare some people. His belief, said Lombardi, was that if the situation was properly explained at neighborhood meetings, assuring residents that this wasn’t a big deal now but could be a problem 10 or 15 years down the road, everything would work out just fine.
Unlike those previous efforts where people had to qualify, he said this week, this grant-funded project will be free to residents. At $218,000, and $4,200 per connection, he said they should be able to take care of another 50 or more connections, depending on how far back houses are from the street. He said hopefully entering into a partnership with Providence Water will inspire other communities to do more on this front.
Lombardi said he was first motivated to pursue safer water connections due to the serious water issues in Flint, Michigan.
North Providence’s latest grant application was facilitated by CompeteRI, a program of the Partnership for Rhode Island designed to help Rhode Island’s cities and towns maximize federal infrastructure funding opportunities.
“The town of North Providence has been a leader in addressing the issue of lead drinking water pipes in residents’ homes, and this grant will allow the town to continue this critical work” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “I want to thank Mayor Lombardi and the Partnership for Rhode Island’s CompeteRI team for their assistance in helping to identify and secure this EPA WIIN grant.”
“We know that many older homes in North Providence have lead service lines, yet the cost of replacing those lines can be prohibitive for homeowners,” said Lombardi in a statement. “That’s why since 2017 my administration has partnered with Providence Water to replace lead service lines in our city. Providence Water has replaced the public-side lead lines, and by using federal Community Development Block Grant funding, North Providence has picked up the cost of replacing private-side lead service lines, at no cost to homeowners, to ensure that all our residents have access to safe, clean drinking water.
“To date we’ve replaced lead pipes in more than 150 homes, and this (grant) will allow us to continue and accelerate this work. Thank you to Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and CompeteRI for collaborating with North Providence to win this grant.”
Lombardi said the town will continue to seek out funds to address lead pipes beyond this one. He recalled how bad the water in the Charles Street area was back in the day when he was a volunteer firefighter there, when it was still part of the old Pawtucket water system.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity in Rhode Island to modernize our infrastructure, and that includes municipal, residential infrastructure. CompeteRI worked closely with the mayor’s office and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to ensure that this application was approved. Thanks to our collaboration, homeowners in North Providence will be able to rest easy that their drinking water will be safe for years to come,” said Tom Giordano, executive director of the Partnership for Rhode Island. “For years, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has led the charge to help municipalities invest in modern, sustainable and resilient infrastructure. CompeteRI is proud to support their ongoing work. To date, CompeteRI has helped support dozens of grant applications that combine for more than a half billion dollars of potential federal investment in Rhode Island. We will continue to provide cities, towns, state agencies, and eligible nonprofits with pro-bono technical assistance so Rhode Island can fully leverage the infrastructure opportunities available to us.”
