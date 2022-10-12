NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town has been leading the field since 2017 on addressing lead pipe issues, and now has an opportunity to put an even bigger dent in its remaining total of such hazardous water connections.

The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, the state’s central hub for financing infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses, and homeowners, was awarded last week with a $218,000 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be used to continue the town of North Providence’s work to replace private-side lead service lines in residents’ homes at no cost to homeowners.

