CENTRAL FALLS – The Learning Community Charter School unveiled its new outdoor classroom and theater space at a June 1 ceremony.
The outdoor space is located at the River Island Campground in Central Falls, where a crowd of community supporters, officials, and residents gathered to celebrate the opening.
Meg O’Leary, head of The Learning Community, shared her enthusiasm for the new space.
“This is a dream come true,” she said. “It’s almost as exciting as when (we) first opened the school.”
O’Leary thanked the team that made it possible and expressed her awe at being in a space, “That was trees and shrubs two months ago,” she said.
Mary-Beth Fafard, board secretary at The Learning Community, emphasized the importance of play for students and how the space would be conducive to it.
“Today, The Learning Community with community partners have brought play back and I know that the students who go to The Learning Community are going to thrive and grow in ways you can never imagine.”
Kate Hanson, director of The Learning Community Exploratorium After School and Summer Program had the crowd visualize what the space could become in the next year.
“Around this time next year, we’ll be putting on our first Learning Community production on this very stage,” she said. “This is my invitation to come back and be a part of the magic that happens on this little island next year.”
Michael Fine, Central Falls chief health strategist, emphasized the health benefits of being in nature and the role of exercise in reducing blood pressure and stress.
“This exposure to nature creates better community cohesion and what is a better predictor of good health than better community cohesion,” he said.
Mayor Maria Rivera said she’s grateful to The Learning Community for all that they do for children in the community and have done for her personally.
“I truly hope this space and this initiative serve as a role model for other communities because frankly put our kids deserve so much more and they deserve opportunities like this,” she said. “I’m super excited on what is happening here and I can’t wait to come and see the first play that is going to be happening next year. I look forward to continue working with all of you. Thank you and congratulations.”
Derek Collomati, Learning Community director of development, recognized the city for its support.
“It’s not just Mayor Rivera but our friends at the Police Department, our friends at the Fire Department, at the Planning Department, DPW, we all work together. This is such a huge community win,” he said.
A few Learning Community students gathered on stage to help with the ribbon-cutting portion of the ceremony. After that, music from the Mac Odom Band continued playing and attendees mingled in the space.
Central Falls resident Celeste Ramos found out about the event while out and about and decided to sit down for it at the last minute.
“This is something extraordinary for our youth, so they won’t be afraid to express their abilities,” she said. “It’s very special and I congratulate those who organized this event.”
“I love it,” said Bob Medeiros, who is a parent of a former Learning Community student. “My son graduated 13 years ago, and it’s great that they have a place outside to do theater in nature. Beautiful spot, it’s a win and a great idea.”
According to Lindsey Lopez, communication coordinator at The Learning Community, there will be a slow rollout of the new outdoor classroom during the last month of school, and full implementation will begin during the next school year.
“The space will be used for science, theater, arts, as well as other experiential learning experiences. We will use it during the school day and after school for our Exploratorium,” Lopez said.
