PAWTUCKET – One local company is proving that there’s still a market for maps beyond the ones that give digital directions.
The Map Center, located at 545 Pawtucket Ave., Suite A114, sells an array of maps, including wall maps of locations around the world, folding travel maps, topographic maps, vintage map lithographs, local hiking and recreation maps, antique map replicas and a wide selection of maps that can be printed on demand, to name a few.
The Map Center is run and operated by Andrew Nosal, who said he always had an interest in maps even as a child. Nosal began his career in maps after he graduated from college, was job hunting and got a job at a map store. He has never left the map business since.
“I was a kid out of college looking for a job and randomly got a job at a map store and I liked it, but it was a terrible place to work so I quit in two months,” Nosal said. “I was looking for another job in the map business and at the time, if you worked for a map store you could sell maps to hundreds of map companies around the country. So I knew all of the different map stores in the country.”
Nosal, who was living in New York City at the time, found a map store in Providence that was owned by an elderly couple. When they retired, he seized the opportunity to buy the business from them. At the age of 27, Nosal had started his own map business, The Map Canter Inc.
Nosal moved around from location to location in Providence until 2017 when he made the move to Pawtucket, where he said he sees himself staying until retirement.
While he acknowledges that tangible maps are becoming more obsolete due to most everyone having a digital map on their phone, he still believes many people out there are interested in physical maps. In addition, Nosal said that there are many benefits to spatial awareness and spatial intelligence that come from reading paper maps.
“Now and then somebody comes into the store, a Gen Z or Millennial, and they say that they’ve heard of these things, these maps, but haven’t seen them in real life,” Nosal said. “If they pick up a crappy one, they said, ‘well no wonder no one uses these anymore,’ and if they pick up a good one, they say ‘I’ve been missing out, this is really interesting.’”
Nosal said he wants to promote the idea that hard maps are able to help people learn things that they wouldn’t otherwise learn. In addition, he said, he helps people see how a well-done paper map can help someone improve their spatial intelligence and enhance awareness of their surroundings.
“It’s always one of my favorite things when a person who has never looked at a map before looks through them and tries to read them,” Nosal said. “You just have to get used to it and it becomes natural.”
Nosal said that at the Map Center, maps are designed to help patrons build knowledge and create a better understanding of the spaces around them so that they are able to apply the knowledge to their life
“Printed maps have never stopped being an amazing information technology with significant advantages over mobile devices and dashboard navigation,” Nosal said. “I’m not interested in working full time, but when I do come in, I like to choose what I’m working with and what I’m spending time on, and that’s maps that are providing serious information.”
The Map Center shares a space with two other businesses, Red Blue Digital Imaging and Cornerstone Sign and Design. They are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nosal said because he is in his semi-retired phase, he sometimes comes in later than his standard hours, so make an appointment. Call 410-421-2184 or email info@mapcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.