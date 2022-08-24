Pawtucket Arts Fest drummer

Jameil Aubdusalam, of Pawtucket, plays the djembe, an African drum, at a Pawtucket Arts Festival event in 2018.

 Breeze file photo

PAWTUCKET – In its first year fully back after the pandemic, the 24th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival will kick off with Downtown LIVE, a weekend opening event with live music performances, art installations, gallery tours, street performances and more.

Mayor DonaldGrebien and Arts Festival Director Anthony Ambrosino announced the Pawtucket Arts Festival will be returning in full next month, coinciding with the dates of Pawtucket Restaurant Week, Sept. 9-18.

