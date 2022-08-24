PAWTUCKET – In its first year fully back after the pandemic, the 24th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival will kick off with Downtown LIVE, a weekend opening event with live music performances, art installations, gallery tours, street performances and more.
Mayor DonaldGrebien and Arts Festival Director Anthony Ambrosino announced the Pawtucket Arts Festival will be returning in full next month, coinciding with the dates of Pawtucket Restaurant Week, Sept. 9-18.
The Pawtucket Arts Festival will celebrate the city’s creative and cultural life by presenting vibrant arts events to city residents and visitors to the Blackstone River Valley over 10 days, featuring concerts, arts installations, gallery tours, street performers and culinary events that evoke the city’s historic legacy and diverse communities.
Ambrosino said he joked to the mayor that “locusts” would be the last thing fate could try and throw at the festival this year, after the city had to cancel portions of the annual event each year since he became the festival director in 2019.
“The first year it was EEE, and we had to cancel the fireworks and evening events,” Ambrosino said. “Then, for two years, it’s been COVID.”
“We are extremely excited to see the Pawtucket Arts Festival return to highlight all of the amazing arts representation in our community,” Grebien said. “This is a special year for us as we have some tremendous anniversaries and partnerships to celebrate.”
This year the festival will include all the usual attractions, such as the Dragon Boat Races, R.I. Philharmonic performance, and a fireworks display. The 2022 festival will unofficially kick off with the Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races on Sept. 3. The full schedule of events will then roll out starting Sept. 8.
On the busiest days during the Slater Park Festival, the second weekend of the festival, Ambrosino estimated upwards of 5,000 people attend for those days alone. With the support of various sponsors and donors, the festival is primarily free for all to attend. Purchases can be made from vendor artists and side partnering events may charge ticket sales.
The Pawtucket Arts Festival honors the city’s legacy and diverse communities by bringing creative and cultural events to Pawtucket residents and visitors of the Blackstone River Valley over 10 days.
The festival’s opening weekend event, “Downtown LIVE,” will be held Sept. 10-11 and is presented in association with The Pawtucket Foundation. It will feature music, exploration, and celebration, showcasing a range of the arts, featuring concerts, arts installations, gallery tours, street performers and culinary events.
The R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its legendary “Pops in the Park” free concert at Slater Memorial Park on Sept. 17. Presented by the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance, the concert marks the 20th performance by the group since its festival debut in 2003.
“This partnership between orchestra and municipality continues to grow, and now includes thriving music education programs in the Pawtucket school system through the Victoria’s Dream Project at Agnes E. Little and, starting this September, Henry J. Winters elementary schools,” Executive Director David Beauchesne said in a statement. “Great things can happen when we unite to celebrate the joy that music, music education, and community can bring to our great state.”
A Sept. 17, the Philharmonic’s evening performance will be followed by a fireworks presentation by Bristol County Savings Bank at dusk and preceded by a commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the historic Pawtucket Beach Boys concert that drew more than 40,000 people in 1977.
The performance and much more will take place at the Slater Park Fall Festival presented by its new sponsor, Coastal1 Credit Union. The Fall Festival is a celebration of art and culture set on the grounds of historic Slater Memorial Park.
The festival’s open-air market, opening at 11 a.m. Sept 17-18, highlights more than 100 crafters, artisans and creators of original handmade items. The surrounding areas are filled with fun, food and entertainment for the whole family, including face painting, crafts and entertainment for children, including Family Fun Day presented by Collette Travel, which features activities, rides and games completely free of charge and a brand new event, “Pizza-palooza,” where area pizzerias compete for best Pawtucket pie. The festival will conclude with the “best of” award show live.
