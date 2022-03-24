The pothole problem

LINCOLN — Potholes are not only a Lincoln problem, or even a Rhode Island problem for that matter – but those who live and work here are feeling the wrath of a New England winter as potholes wreak havoc on their vehicles.
Pothole claims are flying in Lincoln, with several coming before the Town Council this month.
One resident hit a pothole in the area of 6 Blackstone Valley Place in mid-February, sustaining “substantial damage” to the right front tire, plus damage to the rim and axle, according to a police report. The vehicle was towed away, and police advised DPW to come patch the hole.
Earlier last month, another resident hit a pothole near a sewer cap at the corner of Kenmore and Lakeview. Her tire went flat, the alignment of her car was thrown off and she had to be towed home.
The mechanism for reporting potholes in town might be changing soon, but here’s a refresher on the process to follow if you’re unfortunate enough to fall victim to one in Lincoln.
The most important thing to remember, town officials reminded residents on social media last week, is that the town will only reimburse drivers for damages if the pothole that caused the damage was previously reported.
In addition, all claims need to be made within seven days of the incident, and are approved by the Town Council. If you swerve to avoid a certain pothole everyday but never report it, you’re highly likely to end up paying for any vehicular damage out of pocket if/when you finally hit it.
Lincoln has a link on its website to file a reimbursement form for vehicular damage sustained by a pothole on a town road.
To report a pothole on a town road (before you’ve hit it), there’s a separate form on the Department of Public Works section of the website. You can also call the Town Clerk’s office at 401-333-8453.
According to Lincoln’s bylaws, if any person’s vehicle sustains damage from a pothole on a town-owned street, they may recover up to $300 in damages.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he’s aiming to streamline the processes for reporting potholes and pothole damage when the town updates its website in the next few months. Instead of filling out PDF forms, he said residents can expect a more user-friendly process.
“Right now, people reporting potholes might call the police or one of several different departments at Town Hall. With reports coming from four or five different places, it can be difficult to ensure that all of that information ends up in the right place,” he said. “I want to consolidate the process and keep better track of these complaints.”
Gould said town employees will forward complaints to the state if someone reports a pothole on a state road. Town Hall had several phone calls about potholes on Great Road in recent weeks, he said.
Drivers can report potholes on state roads by emailing help@ridot.net, calling the Rhode Island Department of Transportation at 401-222-2450 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or 401-222-2378 during off-hours.
Charles St. Martin, on behalf of RIDOT, told The Breeze that state crews were out in Lincoln patching potholes as needed and weather-permitting over the last several weeks. They’ve tackled Great Road/Breakneck Hill Road, Lonsdale Avenue, Front Street, School Street, River Road, Old River Road and several others, including Route 116 on Monday.
